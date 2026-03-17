Newnham can fly back into winners’ circle with Eagle

Mark Newnham has a number of good chances at Happy Valley

SUPPORTERS of the Mark Newnham stable will need no reminding their trainer is in desperate need of a change of fortune.

The stable, who held a commanding lead over their rivals in the Trainers’ Championship race at the beginning of the year, have found winners hard to come by in the past month or so and now find themselves chasing Caspar Fownes and David Hayes.

Past records show that other than Ace War winning for the yard at the beginning of the month, their last success came on February 8th, with 71 losers in between.

Although Newnham is having his patience tested to the limit, he is too good a trainer to let this disappointing run of results last for much longer, and he can put the record straight with several winning chances at the Valley.

The stable’s last winner Ace War is seeking a successful follow-up in the Dahlia Handicap (1.10pm) over nine furlongs. He looks to have a strong chance, especially with a drop down in trip to his advantage.

Flying machine Crimson Flash will be a popular choice, returning to his favourite course and distance in the Daisy Handicap over six furlongs (1.45pm), while the top-weighted Max Que will take some stopping in the Snapdragon Handicap (2.50pm) over the extended mile.

New Zealand-bred ARMOR GOLDEN EAGLE is also an interesting contender for the stable in the Azalea Handicap (11.10am) over the extended mile.

Having trialled over the track back in October, the four-year-old showed enough encouragement when finishing strongly over a mile at Sha Tin recently to warrant support against some moderate rivals.

POINTERS

Armor Golden Eagle 11.10am Happy Valley