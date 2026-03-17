Master Size’s Champion looks ready for success

Young Champion has won three times in Hong Kong

TRAINER John Size is the man to follow when racing in Hong Kong gets underway with a nine-race programme at Happy Valley on Wednesday, featuring the £270,000 Class Two Daisy Handicap (1.45pm).

At the top of the Trainers’ Championship, the Caspar Fownes stable is rightly taking all the plaudits at present. They landed another winning treble at the city track a week ago, further stretching their lead to five in the trainers’ title race.

Fownes’ nearest pursuer, David Hayes, has had just one winner from his last 40 runners, whilst the Mark Newnham team are looking for a change of luck. Meanwhile, the Fownes fan-club are on a high and are guaranteed to be supporting the stable’s seven raiders at the Valley.

After his well-publicised slow start to the season, Size is starting to visit the winners’ circle on a regular basis, and having landed a double at Sha Tin on Sunday, he has jumped up to sixth on the leaderboard with 31 victories.

The master trainer sends a small but select band of gallopers to the city venue and there is a distinct possibility he is going to add to his victory tally by the end of the action.

The likes of YOUNG CHAMPION in the main event and MASTEROFMYUNIVERSE in the Hydrangea Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs have both been called some unprintable names in the past but have a chance finally to compensate their long-suffering supporters.

Once thought to be a Four-Year-Old Classic Series contender after two wins in his first season, Young Champion has mostly failed to deliver since.

Despite being placed six times, he has only added one more victory and now finds himself racing off a 13-pound lower mark than when finishing third against smart company over seven furlongs last June.

Having dropped back in trip to six furlongs recently, he has started to look the real deal again after narrow course and distance defeats to Invincible Shield and Group sprint contender Beauty Waves.

Provided he gets a trouble-free journey from his middle draw, he has the ability to surprise better fancied rivals.

Read more Papaya to bear fruit for Fownes

Stable companion Masterofmyuniverse has promised much, but so far disappointed, after a successful campaign that included four wins last season.

He now finds himself back into a Class Three, having won three times against similar company last season, and there are reasons to believe he is ready to strike again.

Having finished a close-up fifth to Storm Rider after a troubled journey back in January, he returns to the Valley again, racing from a four-pound lower mark.

With a predicted fast pace certain to aid his renowned strong finish, he can get back to winning ways.

Don’t miss the Size-trained WIN BEAUTY VIVA in the Snapdragon Handicap (2.50pm) over the extended mile.

His trainer has equipped this well-handicapped galloper with blinkers for the first time, after wearing the aids for an impressive trial victory recently, and he is drawn to have the run of the race from stall two.

POINTERS

Young Champion 1.45pm Happy Valley

Masterofmyuniverse 2.15pm Happy Valley

Win Beauty Viva 2.50pm Happy Valley