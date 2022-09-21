Queen Prawn holds Pretty tasty chance under Hewitson

Lyle Hewitson comes in for the ride on Pretty Queen Prawn

THERE was bad news for Karis Teetan on Monday, when the 32-year-old had to give up his intended six rides at the city track following a blood test which revealed a thyroid issue.

It must have been particularly galling for the Mauritian Magician, who had already hit the ground running this season with a handful of winners, including a winning treble at Sha Tin last Sunday.

With Teetan sidelined for the foreseeable future, it’s good news for his colleagues in the weighing room, notably former South African champion Lyle Hewitson who picks-up a plum spare ride on PRETTY QUEEN PRAWN in the North Point Handicap (1.15pm) over five furlongs.

This son of Magnus looked a winner waiting to happen on numerous occasions last season after consistently performing well in defeat but being hindered by outside draws or tough journeys.

The five-year-old made his seasonal reappearance over the course and distance a week ago, finishing just behind rivals Super Commander and costly-to-follow See U Again, but can be considered a desperately unlucky loser.

After starting slowly from an awkward draw, the Australian import was around five lengths adrift turning into the short home straight before dashing strongly in the closing stages to be beaten half-a-length, while he was ahead of his rivals shortly after passing the winning post.

Trainer Douglas Whyte must have been delighted to be able to call-up his regular stable rider for the five-year-old, especially as Hewitson had been riding the gelding in trackwork.

With Whyte and Hewitson getting off the mark for the season last week with Valiant Elegance, the partnership must be confident about adding another win to their tally.

POINTERS

Pretty Queen Prawn 1.15pm Happy Valley