Fearless Hewitson can Fire Let’s Do It to a first victory

Lyle Hewitson has struck form in recent weeks

JOCKEY Lyle Hewitson can continue his run of good fortune when the former three-time South African champion partners bottom-weight LET’S DO IT in the Canal Handicap (2.45pm) over the extended mile at Happy Valley today.

Hewitson, who has ridden winners at Happy Valley and Sha Tin in the past week, has found it tough going since returning and renewing his HK licence back in September.

A shattering fall in the International Sprint aboard Amazing Star in December didn’t help matters, with Hewitson spending a prolonged spell on the side lines, meaning he didn’t ride his first winner of the season until January.

Since then, the 24-year-old has gradually regained his confidence, with a handful of victories for trainer Douglas Whyte, and now looks more polished in the saddle.

Hewitson has been aboard the David Hall-trained Let’s Do It in his last couple of runs, staying on strongly in the closing stages behind smart Galaxy Witness over seven furlongs at Sha Tin in March, and then producing an eye-catching performance over a mile when third to Running Glory a fortnight later.

That form was given a major boost by the winner subsequently coming out and winning again last Sunday, taking his tally to four wins from his last five runs, and improving over 30 pounds in the ratings.

With an inside draw a major plus, Let’s Do It should get the run of the race with a rail hugging journey and may have most to fear from old campaigner Right Honourable who is at the top of his game at present.

The eight-year-old may have been a shock winner when scoring over six furlongs in February, but his subsequent performance was even better, when finishing third to smart sprinter Super Fortune, again over six furlongs – and that’s not even his optimum distance!

He is a five-time winner over the extended mile at the Valley and only three pounds above his last winning mark.

With his favourite jockey Matthew Chadwick back in the saddle, who has won twice on him, he should run well at attractive odds.

Another horse who has a great course and distance record is FEARLESS FIRE who takes his chance in the second division of the Morrison Hill Handicap (1.15pm) over the extended mile.

The David Hayes-trained performer has won half-a-dozen times at the city track, including four over the course and distance, and is only a pound above his last winning rating in December.

A penalty for that win meant he had to face up to better company and it wasn’t until three weeks ago that he dropped back to Class Four company where he has won five times.

An encouraging effort when placed behind in-form Lucky Missile suggests he is now back to his best and with Blake Shinn doing the steering – has won four times on him – his chance is obvious, despite an awkward draw.

POINTERS

Fearless Fire 1.15pm Happy Valley

Let’s Do It (e/w) 2.45pm Happy Valley