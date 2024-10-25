Five no Gimme but has decent chance under Purton

Zac Purton has ridden 28 winners already this season

THERE doesn’t seem to be a race meeting in Hong Kong that goes by where reigning champion jockey Zac Purton does not ride a winner.

In fact, the Zac-Man has visited the winners’ circle at nine out of the last 10 fixtures, and with 28 wins already the season, already looks to hold an unassailable lead in the jockeys’ championship and be on his way to his eighth title, injuries and health permitting of course.

With seven rides on Sunday, you can guarantee his many thousands of supporters will be queuing up to support their favourite jockey, and as is the norm most of his gallopers will be over bet.

His best ride, who could offer some value, is 10-race maiden GIMMIE FIVE who gets his chance to shine in the second division of the Huizhou Handicap (7.10am) over six furlongs.

The Frankie Lor-trained gelding showed his first success was close when chasing home well-rated Swift Ascend over the course and distance earlier this month, and that was despite suffering a wide journey throughout the contest.

With the likes of former course and distance winners Ernest Feeling, The Perfect Match, and Tactical Command in opposition, plus improving Smart Fighter, there is a good chance he could go off at backable odds.

For those who don’t mind setting their alarm clocks early and waking up in the dark on Sunday morning, it could pay to follow the fortunes of the Caspar Fownes-trained CAPITAL LEGEND, who takes his chance in the Foshan Handicap (5.45am) over the extended mile.

This former course and distance winner has run twice already this season, both over inadequate trips, and consequently finds himself back on his last winning handicap mark.

With his winning jockey Hugh Bowman back on board for the first time since April, the omens are looking good, and he is capable of giving his in-form trainer another winner at his favourite track.

POINTERS

Capital Legend 5.45am Happy Valley

Gimmie Five 7.10am Happy Valley