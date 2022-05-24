Hornet to give Whyte and Hewitson followers a Super buzz

Douglas Whyte and jockey Lyle Hewitson have been in red-hot form, combining with 14 winners this season.

TRAINER Douglas Whyte and jockey Lyle Hewitson are a red-hot partnership to follow at present.

The duo, who have combined with 14 winners this season, can’t seem to stop visiting the winners’ circle this month.

Whyte has trained half-a-dozen winners from his last 38 runners, and added another Group One victory to his CV when Russian Emperor won at Sha Tin last Sunday, while Hewitson has been quickly climbing the Jockeys’ Championship table with 18 victories to his credit.

The former South African Champion Jockey has shown a distinct liking for the tight and trappy Happy Valley circuit, with seven wins coming from his last three visits, and five of them associated with Whyte.

They team up with a couple of gallopers again at the inner city-track, and it’s worth taking a chance with lightly-raced but potentially well-handicapped SUPER HORNET in division two of the Port Shelter Handicap (2.15pm) over the extended mile.

This New Zealand-bred gelding has taken plenty of time to acclimatize since arriving in the territory last July, but over the last couple of months has improved dramatically in his track-work gallops.

At Sha Tin last month he highlighted that fact, when skipping out of the stalls to lead his rivals a merry dance, until only being caught in the closing stages by a well-handicapped performer in Happy Day.

He subsequently couldn’t cope with the soft surface – Hewitson said he hated it – when out the back at Sha Tin earlier this month, but now with quicker ground at the Valley in his favour, this is his chance to shine.

Hopefully, his jockey will bounce out in front from the off and then not see another horse.

POINTERS

Super Hornet (e/w) 2.15pm Happy Valley