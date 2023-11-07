Whyte’s charge Kan win the Community Chest Cup

Douglas Whyte has been training for four seasons

THERE were plenty of celebrations for trainer Douglas Whyte at the Valley a week ago, when the former 13-time Champion Jockey left the inner-city track with a treble, much to the delight of his winning connections.

Whyte may only have started his new profession just over four seasons ago, but he has already made his mark in the training ranks, notably saddling high-flying Russian Emperor to numerous Group victories.

The 51-year-old South African arrives at Happy Valley with half-a-dozen raiders and it will surely be disappointing for the stable if they leave empty handed.

The likes of Happy Trio in division two of the Chung Hom Kok Handicap (11.10am) over six furlongs and Double Show in the Deep Water Bay Handicap (11.40am) over the extended mile both have sound claims, while Colourful Prince is due a win in the Middle Bay Handicap (12.10pm) over five furlongs.

His most interesting contender, however, is SHINKANSEN in the Community Chest Cup (12.40pm), a handicap over the extended mile.

This Australian-bred galloper has only had six career starts but has been crying out to step up in distance, especially after a series of encouraging runs over distances short of his best.

The son of Rubick comes from a family which is all about staying power and guarantees him to enhance his prospects racing over the extended mile for the first time.

An outside draw is not ideal, but with rival and bottom-weight M M Nebula sure to set a quick tempo from the off, there should be ample opportunity for jockey Keagan De Melo to find some cover early on and then hopefully make a winning mid-race move.

POINTERS

Shinkansen (e/w) 12.40pm Happy Valley