Whyte to follow up Sunday’s Group One win with Big Two

Douglas Whyte had his first G1 winner as a trainer on Sunday

FORMER 13-time Champion Jockey Douglas Whyte is probably still celebrating his first Group One triumph in his short career as a trainer, after Stronger caused a shock when winning the Centenary Sprint Cup at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Whyte reckoned that victory gave him as much satisfaction as many of his multiple Group One winning rides in Hong Kong, but such is his competitive and driven nature you can guarantee he will be looking to be champion in his new role in the not-too-distant future.

Having saddled 16 winners already this season, Whyte sends a handful of raiders to the city track and has high hopes of adding to that tally.

While progressive sprinter Astrologer has an obvious chance of successfully following up a recent course and distance victory in the Breezy Handicap (2.50pm) over six furlongs, it’s stable companion BIG TWO who catches the eye in Division One of the Lyttelton Handicap (12.15pm) over the extended mile.

This lightly-raced galloper is always going be seen to best effect over middle-distances, being a grandson to Derby winner New Approach.

There was plenty of encouragement in all his three races last season, two over seven furlongs and one over a mile at Sha Tin, where he pulled too hard during the race and then folded in the closing stages.

He made a belated return to the track after a seven-month break earlier this month, with a one-paced seventh, beaten around three lengths by Smart Idea over an inadequate six furlongs.

Stepping up to a mile is a major enhancement to his chances and he can prove better than his present handicap mark.

POINTERS

Big Two (e/w) 12.15pm Happy Valley