Douglas Whyte hoping to Fire in a new Wave of winners

Douglas Whyte has saddled 11 of his 18 winners this season at Happy Valley

LOCAL Hong Kong racing enthusiasts will arrive for an eight-race programme at Happy Valley today with fond memories of their last outing.

With four market leaders and three second favourites obliging on the 10-race card at Sha Tin on New Year’s Day, the majority of spectators would have gone home happy, likely to be rubbing their hands with expectation for a repeat at the city track.

As always, luck will play an important role in determining winners at the Valley and bettors also face a quandary with the absence of three of their favourite go-to jockeys.

With reigning champ Zac Purton off on a New Year holiday to recharge his batteries, Hugh Bowman suspended, and James McDonald back in Australia, after a brief but highly successful stay in the territory, racing fans will need to look elsewhere for winners.

Not all is lost, however, with former 13-time champion jockey-cum-trainer Douglas Whyte having made Happy Valley his playground this season.

Having saddled 11 of his 18 winners at the city track and recording an impressive 32 percent with his raiders making the first three this season, he is definitely worth keeping a close eye on.

He has a runner in each of the eight contests, notably with HARMONY FIRE in the Robin Handicap over five furlongs (1.10pm) and BEAUTY WAVES in the Sea Eagle Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs, his best chances of adding to his already impressive tally.

Harmony Fire produced an eye-catching seasonal run over the course and distance last month, having been side-lined for three months prior to that with a leg injury.

With improvement guaranteed after his long break and a low draw a major plus, he could provide returning jockey Harry Bentley with a welcome winner, following his two-month suspension.

The likes of last-start winner Life Is Good and renowned strong finisher Super Fast Dragon look obvious threats, but they are unlikely to stop Harmony Fire scoring an overdue victory.

Later on, Whyte will surely be confident about the chances of Beauty Waves striking his first win in the territory, after three encouraging runs this season.

The son of Starspangledbanner has finished close-up behind the likes of progressive speedsters Invincible Sage, Mugen and Galaxy Patch at Sha Tin and meets nothing of that calibre in this contest.

Having trialled at the Valley in October, the former Irish-trained winner will be ideally suited to the tight turning circuit and has a further advantage of coming from stall one.

Trainer Francis Lui may only have a distant view of runaway leader Pierre Ng in the trainers’ championship table at present, but he still leads the chasing pack, and will be hoping GALLANT WAKING can gain an overdue win in the Nightjar Handicap (1.45pm) over the extended mile.

This course specialist advertised he was close to another win when finishing strongly behind Tourbillon Prince last month and, with luck, should get the race run to suit.

POINTERS

Harmony Fire 1.10pm Happy Valley

Gallant Waking 1.45pm Happy Valley

Beauty Waves 2.15pm Happy Valley