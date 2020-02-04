Hong Kong Racing Tips: Purton’s mount can get back to Winning Ways at the Valley

WHEN looking for winners, jockey bookings are always an important factor to consider.

It’s a well-known fact that top riders Joao Moreira and Zac Purton have the choice of the best horses in Hong Kong after they have studied the form book and ridden them in either track work or trials.

That’s why these two world class jockeys will continue to dominate the racing scene for years to come.

Take the Canal Handicap (11.45am) over five furlongs for instance. Happy Good Guys was a convincing winner over course and distance three weeks back, and having bagged the inside draw, will be strongly fancied to follow-up despite an 8lb penalty.

Chasing him home that day was WINNING WAYS, who was over two lengths behind and clearly needs to improve to reverse the form.

However, replays of that race show that Danny Shum’s gelding suffered a three-wide journey for most of the trip, but still produced impressive closing sectional times to finish strongly at the end of the contest.

Local trainer Shum is a trainer in form, welcoming Perfect Match to the winners’ circle at Sha Tin on Chinese New Year raceday last week and then following up with a winning double at the same course last Sunday.

With Blake Shinn suspended, Purton would have been quick on the phone to ensure the ride on Winning Ways and resume his successful partnership with the trainer.

The combination has been a duo to follow for a long period of time and they have already racked-up a near 25 per cent win rate this season.

Expect Winning Ways to improve on that record and reverse the form with Happy Good Guys.

POINTERS

Winning Ways 11.45am Happy Valley