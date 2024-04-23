Lor’s Trillion the one to watch

Frankie Lor has saddled 31 winners so far this season

ONCE again, the weather in Hong Kong is likely to play an important role in determining winners at Happy Valley when racing gets underway with a nine-race programme starting at 11.40am today.

Rain has been lashing down in biblical proportions since the start of the week, and with intermittent thunder and lightning bringing the city at varying times to a standstill, this doesn’t augur well for the city’s flagship event, FWD Champions Day at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The forecast of rain is set to continue at regular intervals throughout the week, and sure to be a cause of concern to some of the leading contenders like California Spangle on Sunday, who has yet to race on a soft surface.

Back at Happy Valley, the action takes place on the ‘C+3’ track which is renowned for favouring horses with low draw numbers, especially in six-furlong races.

Keep an eye on the likes of Mr Good Vibes in the Yeongcheon Handicap (12.40pm) over six furlongs, and last start winner High Percentage in the second division of the Busan Handicap (3.15pm) over six furlongs.

Both are favourably drawn with low gate numbers and capable of improving further, especially with any give in the surface.

The Zac Purton-ridden Snowalot will be a popular choice for racegoers when he lines up in the Incheon Handicap (2.10pm) over the extended mile.

The David Hayes-trained gelding overcame a wide draw and proved too strong for his rivals in the closing stages, when winning over the course and distance last month, and is likely to go well again despite a five-pound penalty.

He does however have to give 10 pounds to progressive lightweight CAN’T GO WONG who, following a victory over subsequent winner Northern Beast at the Valley last month, stepped up in class and finished a creditable third to useful Californiatotality over a mile at Sha Tin.

That form is the best on view, so with a low draw in his favour and the in-form Alexis Badel doing the steering, he should prove difficult to beat.

Later on the card it could pay to forgive FLAMINGO TRILLION a recent disappointing performance at Sha Tin, and bank on him returning to winning form in the competitive Seoul Handicap (3.50pm) over nine furlongs.

The formbook shows he is 10 pounds better off with rival Noble Pursuit after a one-and-a-half length beating by Caspar Fownes’ galloper on their course and distance form in February.

Having already won on a soft going at Sha Tin last season, the omens are good for the four-year-old to provide another winner for trainer Frankie Lor.

POINTERS

Can’t Go Wong 2.10pm Happy Valley

Flamingo Trillion 3.50pm Happy Valley