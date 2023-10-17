Righteous Purton could get back in Cruz’s good books

Zac Purton (left) and Tony Cruz combined for Group One success last season

UNFORTUNATELY, forecast rain could rear its ugly head again when racing gets underway with a competitive nine-race programme at Happy Valley in Hong Kong today.

With heavy clouds and possible thunderstorms swirling around the territory, racegoers will need to keep a careful watch on the weather, with rain capable of changing surface conditions in the blink of an eye.

Legendary trainer Tony Cruz, fresh from his star performer California Spangle’s victory in the Group Two Sha Tin Trophy last Sunday, looks set for further success when he arrives at the city track.

The former dual champion trainer sets up an intriguing partnership with jockey Zac Purton when the combination pair-up with RIGHTEOUS ARION in the Flying Handicap (12.45pm) over six furlongs.

Cruz was obviously not happy with Purton when the six-time champion jockey opted to ride Beauty Eternal over California Spangle before last Sunday’s contest, and made his feelings that Purton had made the wrong choice clearly known in his post-race interview.

Neither trainer nor jockey are likely to bear a grudge in the future, however, but you have a feeling that Purton will make an extra effort to have this horse in the right place at the right time during the contest.

Despite scoring over the course and distance last season, the Australian-bred four-year-old hasn’t been the easiest horse to win with, racing lazily in the early stages of his races, but always finishing strongly.

It was a similar story yet again when the son of Rich Enuff came from the clouds to finish third in a fast-closing sectional time on his seasonal appearance a fortnight ago.

With the early pace of this contest likely to be quick again, Purton should be able to hold a prime position in midfield from the off and then make his bid for glory down the home straight.

Cruz could have further success later on when he saddles potentially smart middle-distance performer OUTGATE in the Racing Spirit Handicap (2.45pm) over the extended mile.

This former UK galloper, who had an impressive record of four wins and four places when trained by Daniel and Claire Kubler, has slowly but surely been brought to peak fitness with a series of encouraging efforts, mostly over inadequate trips, but races over his optimum distance for the first time today.

There was a lot to like about his recent performance over seven furlongs at the beginning of this month, when staying on strongly in the closing stages behind Blue Marlin in a highly competitive handicap at Sha Tin.

That form reads well against today’s rivals, although the Purton-ridden Romantic Laos will be a popular choice after his recent course and distance win.

The booking of seven-pound claimer Angus Chung is another positive sign for the front-running galloper, with the jockey having already had four of his eight wins this season around the Valley circuit. Providing Chung gets his fractions right from the off, he should be hard to beat.

POINTERS

Righteous Arion 12.45pm Happy Valley

Outgate 2.45pm Happy Valley