Shum can Chill the champagne ahead of Chibi’s run

Danny Shum’s Chill Chibi finished fourth in the HK Derby on his last start

SHA TIN in Hong Kong is under threat again of possible rain and thunderstorms when racing gets underway with a mixed card of six turf and four all-weather contests, starting at 6.00am on Saturday.

Adverse weather conditions have been a regular occurrence in the territory this season, causing dismay to form-book students, and it would be worth keeping a close eye on the sky before going the action begins.

Supporters of HK Derby hero Massive Sovereign, who takes his chance against reigning champion Romantic Warrior in next Sunday’s Group One FWD QEII Cup, will be keeping a close eye on the result of the feature race on the card; the Advancing Culture & Sports Handicap (10.15am) over nine furlongs.

The Danny Shum-trained four-year-old CHILL CHIBI will be seeking to uphold the Derby form after finishing fourth to Massive Sovereign last month and will surely not get a better chance off his present handicap mark of getting back into the winners’ circle.

Getting plenty of weight from his main rivals and with Shum’s stable in red hot form with six wins in the past fortnight, it will be disappointing if he doesn’t add to his current tally of four victories this season.

There was no change in the trainers’ championship standings after the main protagonists, Pierre Ng (55 wins) and Francis Lui (50 wins), failed to add to their scores at Happy Valley in mid-week.

With a present losing sequence of 31 for Ng and nothing catching the eye from his nine raiders at the track, Lui has a good chance of further cutting into the deficit.

The stable is represented by exciting three-year-old Call Me Glorious, who, on form, looks a ready-made winner in the Nurturing Talent Handicap (9.40am) over six furlongs.

With his likely odds sure to be short, though, and with the rejuvenated Ima Single Man and potentially smart newcomer Young Achiever in opposition, a watching brief is advised.

POINTERS

Chill Chibi 10.15am Sha Tin