Chilled Shum ready for Chibi to hand him Valley crown

Danny Shum’s Chill Chibi has won three times at Happy Valley this season

WHILE all eyes may be on the main protagonists Pierre Ng and Francis Lui in the trainers’ championship race, there is an equally exciting battle going on to be proclaimed King of the Valley.

Trainer Caspar Fownes, for so many years the dominant force at the track, lost his mantle last season, and has been desperate to reclaim his crown once again.

Fownes has already saddled 31 winners at the Valley, but still finds himself trailing by one to rival Danny Shum, with all to play for at the final meeting.

Fownes’ hopes rest with the likes of probable favourite Camino in the Fast Most Furious Handicap (1.35pm) over six furlongs and improving Fancy Star in the Star Shine Handicap (2.35pm) over six furlongs.

Shum, however, may hold an ace in prolific course winner CHILL CHIBI, who seeks to get his season back on track in the Sun Jewellery Handicap (2.05pm), over the extended mile.

The son of Wrote rose 24 pounds in the ratings after completing an early season hat-trick, but hasn’t tasted success since November, although running well in defeat, notably when fourth in the HK Derby.

After nearly a two-month break, he reappeared over the course and distance last month, finishing behind rivals Outgate and stable companion Helene Feeling, but there are good reasons to believe he will step up on that form.

The early sectional times in that contest were run at a snail’s pace, and he was carrying three pounds overweight.

With the revised ratings in his favour, a genuine early tempo likely and a trouble-free journey assured, he is capable of bouncing back to form.

POINTERS

Chill Chibi 2.05pm Happy Valley