Cool runnings expected from Chill and Ruby

Danny Shum’s Chill Chibi is seeking a fourth straight win at Happy Valley

RACEGOERS are in for a treat at Happy Valley today, when the inner-city track hosts an eight-race programme, featuring the six-furlong Class Two Eilean Handicap (2.50pm).

‘Horses for courses’ is an apt name for this contest, with seven of the 11 contenders having accumulated 28 course and distance victories between them.

Top-weight Seasons Wit is seeking to extend his winning sequence to five at the track, but steps up in distance for the first time, having been successful over the minimum distance of five furlongs in the past.

This may be a real spectacle to watch, but finding the winner is another matter and as always on the tight turning track, luck will play an important role in determining the winner.

There are question marks about speedster Seasons Wit seeing out the distance and he also has to overcome a wide draw in stall 11, which has not produced a winner in 62 races in the last three seasons.

At the other end of the spectrum, the John Size-trained flying-machine Howdeepisyourlove makes his seasonal reappearance and races from the favoured inside draw of stall one.

With the likes of local crowd favourite Son Pak Fu, Bundle Of Charm and Nordic Dragon in opposition, this is a real head-scratcher but, if pushed for a selection, maybe light-weight Wonder Kit, who finally hit top form with a victory recently, could fit the bill.

Earlier on the card, fast-starting and talented RUBYLOT makes his first appearance at the Valley in the six-furlong Balmoral Castle Handicap (1.10pm).

The David Hayes-trained three-year-old has gone close in all his three races at Sha Tin, and after trialling well at the city-track in the past, finally gets his chance to record his first victory.

It is also worth pointing out that Zac Purton climbs aboard for the first time, having ridden two of his principle dangers Act Of Faith and recent course and distance winner Talents Supremo.

The highly progressive middle-distance performer CHILL CHIBI is hard to overlook in the Dunnottar Castle Handicap (2.15pm) over nine furlongs.

The Danny Shum-trained galloper is seeking a four-timer following his latest impressive victory over the extended mile a fortnight ago.

The step up in distance should hold no fears, with the four-year-old looking strongest in the latter stages of all his victories, and it must be hard for the handicapper to know how quickly this son of Wrote is improving.

Opposition includes Romantic Laos, who steps up in distance with the eye-catching booking of James McDonald in the saddle.

He has twice been brushed aside by Chill Chibi in the past, but the booking of ‘J-Mac’ is an obvious plus to his chances and he shouldn’t be dismissed.

Keep an eye too on light-weight Gallant Hero, who is unbeaten twice over the distance and a winner at the Valley three weeks ago. He steps up in class for the first time but looks capable of making the frame.

POINTERS

Rubylot 1.10pm Happy Valley

Chill Chibi 2.15pm Happy Valley