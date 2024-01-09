Maverick should be Simply poetry in Motion under Ho

Vincent Ho has ridden 20 winners so far this season

THERE is no doubt SIMPLY MAVERICK should be carrying a five-pound penalty when he lines up in division one of the Kingston Handicap (11.40am) over the extended mile at Happy Valley.

The flashy chestnut gelding arrives at the city track having been a desperately unlucky loser at the end of last month, suffering serious interference and blundering badly during the contest, but still finishing a close-up third to rival To Infinity.

Having previously been a runaway winner over the course and distance in early December, he should gain compensation for his supporters and be another winner for the in-form Ricky Yiu stable.

Jockey Vincent Ho, the rider of Simply Maverick, could claim another winner when he climbs aboard old campaigner High Rise Soldier in the second division of the Great George Handicap (12.40pm) over six furlongs.

The eight-year-old is close to a win again, judged by an encouraging effort last start, and finds himself below last season’s winning mark, when also ridden by Ho.

It’s going to be a big occasion for 10-pound claiming rider Ellis Wong, who rides for the first-time under race conditions at the Valley.

The 23-year-old, who has ridden a handful of winners this season, has been booked by his mentor, Caspar Fownes, to ride last-start winner LYRICAL MOTION in division one of the Great George Handicap (1.10pm) over six furlongs.

The Australian-bred galloper got off the mark with a clear-cut course and distance victory at the end of last month and, despite a seven-pound penalty, finds himself three pounds better off at the weights, taking Wong’s claim into account.

POINTERS

Simply Maverick 11.40am Happy Valley

Lyrical Motion 1.10pm Happy Valley