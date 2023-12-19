Atzeni and Maverick should leave punters on Giddy high

Andrea Atzeni currently lies sixth in the Hong Kong jockeys’ championship on 14 winners

IT IS difficult to oppose fast-improving SIMPLY MAVERICK in the Uranus Handicap (1.45pm) over the extended mile.

This son Sebring ran away from his opposition when delivering an emphatic victory over the course and distance a fortnight ago and despite a 10-pound penalty is clearly capable of successfully following-up.

Having shown encouraging signs of ability in his short career in Hong Kong so far, the four-year-old never looked like getting beaten from some way out in that contest and won with plenty in hand.

With his opposition looking average at best, it will be disappointing if he can’t add another winner to the already impressive tally of jockey Andrea Atzeni, who with 14 wins this season, finds himself sixth in the jockey’s championship table.

For those looking to include a long shot in the exotic markets, keep an eye on Tactical Command, who ran far better than his final finishing position suggested last start and should appreciate stepping up in distance.

Later in the card, in the Neptune Handicap (2.50pm) over six furlongs, the Jamie Richards-trained GIDDY UP seeks to improve further on his eye-catching debut.

With the Richards’ stable finally breaking a long-losing sequence at Sha Tin last Sunday, hopes will be high this four-year-old can step up on his close fifth to Never Too Soon over the course and distance last month.

On that occasion, having started from a difficult outside draw, he exploded down the home straight – running the fastest closing sectional time in the race – to finish on the heels on the winner.

This time with an inside draw a major advantage, it should be difficult to stop him from gaining his first success.

POINTERS

Simply Maverick 1.45pm Happy Valley

Giddy Up 2.50pm Happy Valley