Powerful Atzeni to be Joyful again at Happy Valley

Andrea Atzeni lies fourth in the jockeys’ championship with 29 wins

BANK on jockey Andrea Atzeni to continue his run of good fortune, when picking up seven rides on the nine-race programme at Happy Valley today.

The 32-year-old Italian born-pilot has quickly made a name for himself since moving from the UK to his new home this season, and importantly has won the support of the fickle local racing community.

A winning double at Sha Tin last Sunday saw Atzeni catapult himself into fourth place in the jockeys’ championship with 29 winners, and firmly cement his position as one of the go-to riders for trainers and owners in the city.

A handful of his rides today appear to have leading chances on the formbook, with a couple holding sound claims of further improving his winning tally for the season.

Atzeni stays loyal to the Cody Mo-trained CRYSTAL POWERFUL, having twice previously won on the Australian-bred galloper, in division one of the Tsuen Wan Handicap (1.10pm) over six furlongs.

The combination came unstuck from a dreaded double-figure draw, when only fifth at the Valley a fortnight ago, but that performance can be upgraded, with him having raced wide for the majority of the journey and still managing to finish strongly in the closing stages.

This time from the favourable inside draw in stall one, he is mapped to have an ideal journey – sitting midfield along the rails – before launching his trade-mark finishing-kick down the home straight.

Atzeni teams up once again with talented speedster JOYFUL HUNTER in the Kwai Chung Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs.

The combination had no luck last time out when a slow start put them on the back foot from the off, meaning they were always playing catch-up in a hot contest, when fourth behind smart Ka Ying Rising at Sha Tin earlier this month.

Trainer Francis Lui has always held this son of Darci Brahma in high regard and was hopeful his four-year-old would make into a Class One performer this season.

Despite winning at Sha Tin in December, he hasn’t yet reached those lofty heights, but is still capable of making his presence felt against today’s rivals.

Trainer Lui has decided to return to the city circuit, where his stable star has an unblemished two from two win record, and provided he finds some cover in midfield from the off, should be difficult to beat.

Keep an eye on another of Atzeni’s rides in Super Fast Dragon in the Fanling Handicap (11.40am), who seeks to put behind him a disappointing performance when a short-priced favourite behind Circuit Seven at the end of last month.

The Jamie Richards-trained gelding never fired when expected to launch a strong late challenge down the home straight, but his jockey subsequently reported he was bumped on a number of occasions during the race.

This time from a more favourable draw, and now looking in top condition, he is capable of bouncing back to form.

POINTERS

Crystal Powerful 1.10pm Happy Valley

Joyful Hunter 2.15pm Happy Valley