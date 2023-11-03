Ambitious Atzeni beginning to spread his Wings in Hong Kong

Andrea Atzeni has ridden nine winners in Hong Kong since relocating from the UK in August

IT’S SAFE to assume that jockey Andrea Atzeni has had no regrets since leaving the wet and windy shores of the UK in August to further his career in Hong Kong.

The 32-year-old, who previously had a short stint in the territory a few seasons back, is quickly making a name for himself in his new surroundings, with seven wins in October alone, and currently lies fifth in the jockeys’ championship table with nine victories from just 79 rides.

It’s easy to see why the normally fickle owners and trainers the in city, are clamouring for his services, highlighted by him riding for half-a-dozen different trainers from his 10 booked rides at Sha Tin on Sunday.

One of his biggest supporters, trainer Ricky Yiu – the partnership has already claimed three winners together this season – puts him up on a couple of his stable’s contenders, notably POWERFUL WINGS in the Eleanor Handicap (7.00am) over a mile.

This talented, but frustrating gelding, often finds it hard to get his head in front, but did win over the course and distance in April, and is well-handicapped with the likes of rivals The Best Peach, Happy Together and probable favourite Ching.

The strong and no-nonsense style of Atzeni’s riding, is likely to see the five-year-old finally put his best foot forward and he is capable of causing a surprise.

Later in the card, top-weight Beauty Crescent will take some beating in the La Estephe Handicap (9.15am) over six furlongs, especially if reproducing his latest form, and has the further aid of having in-form seven-pound claimer Angus Chung aboard.

It may, however, be worth taking a chance with fast-improving NORTHERN BEACHES, who cost over £500,000 as a yearling, and highly-regarded by his trainer Chris So.

An outside draw is a worry, but the four-year-old, who was unlucky to be caught on the line last start, is improving rapidly. and given luck, certain to go close.

POINTERS

Powerful Wings (e/w) 7.00am Sha Tin

Northern Beaches (e/w) 9.15am Sha Tin