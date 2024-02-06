Beauty can take Purton to Infinity and winners’ circle beyond

Jockeys’ Championship leader Zac Purton has 62 wins to his name this season

IT WOULD be fair to say that jockey Zac Purton could do with a pick-me-up after a pretty ordinary weekend in Hong Kong.

After riding only one winner from his nine rides at Sha Tin last Sunday – three of which were beaten favourites – the reigning champ also found out he had lost the ride on the world’s top sprinter, Lucky Sweynesse, following their defeat in the Centenary Sprint Cup at Sha Tin the previous Sunday.

Having ridden the five-year-old to 11 of his 15 victories, including three Group Ones, it seems a heavy price to pay for a galloper who was subsequently found to be lame, following his defeat.

With three of the top six jockeys in the championship table – Hugh Bowman, Vincent Ho, and Andrea Atzeni – either suspended or injured, the Zac-Man will be looking to bounce back today, most notably on a couple of John Size-trained gallopers.

Raging Blizzard will be looking for compensation in division two of the Victoria Park Handicap (2.50pm) over six furlongs, having snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, when caught in the final stride by Watch Buddy over the course and distance last month.

His previous form gives him outstanding claims in this company, but the outside draw of 12 tempers enthusiasm, especially with his likely short odds, and he will be needing plenty of luck to emerge on top.

Stable companion BEAUTY INFINITY offers a more realistic chance of getting back into the winners’ circle when he lines up in division one of the Kowloon Park Handicap (12.10pm) over six furlongs.

The four-year-old suffered a tough journey last start, having never looked happy during the contest, but is clearly capable of bouncing back if judged on his previous impressive winning form.

POINTERS

Beauty Infinity 12.10pm Happy Valley