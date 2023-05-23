Ho’s wins can climb higher aboard Palms

Vincent Ho lies second in the jockeys’ championship with 76 winners

CITY circuit Happy Valley once again hosts a midweek nine-race programme, with the action sure to be fast and furious, and winners as per normal, looking hard to come by.

It hasn’t been easy for bettors in recent times, with many short-priced favourites sinking without trace, mainly due to the adverse wet weather, but now with the skies clearing and temperature rising, everything should be getting back to normal.

While reigning champion jockey Zac Purton continues to grab the headlines on a daily basis, it’s worth pointing out jockey Vincent Ho is having his best-ever season since taking out a licence in 2009.

The 32-year-old has 76 victories this season, currently lies second to Purton in the jockeys’ table, and is in the form of his life at present.

Having ridden eight winners already this month, Ho is presently top of the table at Happy Valley with 42 winners, and surprising four ahead of the champion.

Ho is renowned for his close and successful partnership with Golden Sixty trainer Francis Lui, but has recently also forged a close relationship with handler Danny Shum.

When Shum books Ho to ride any of his gallopers – they have been associated with six winners this season – it is always worth a second look, especially when the jockey is riding at his minimum weight.

The former HKJC apprentice graduate was aboard the stable’s EIGHTEEN PALMS when the four-year-old won his first race at the city track last month, and despite a penalty, is capable of following up in the Iris Handicap (3:50pm) over the extended mile.

The son of El Roca has been a work in progress according to Shum, and has needed plenty of patience to get him to peak condition.

There were lots to like about his victory last month however, with the New Zealand-bred gelding hitting the line strongly in the closing stages.

Although up in class, he is racing from near the bottom of the handicap – Ho will have to put up one-pound overweight – and can make the most of the weight he receives from more exposed rivals.

The likes of last start winner Winning Dragon, consistent Zone D, and front-running Red Majesty are all rated up to their best form, while talented Prime Minister, despite looking an obvious threat, has the burden of coming from a stable who haven’t had a winner since the middle of last month.

Others worth keeping a close eye on during the action, are last month’s course and distance winner London Luckystar in the second division of the Hyacinth Handicap (1.45pm) over the extended mile.

The seven-year-old is in prime condition at present and has good each-way claims, despite his penalty.

The Douglas Whyte-trained Happy Trio is another who must go close in the second division of the Jasmine Handicap (2.45pm) over six furlongs. The four-year-old was unlucky when denied a clear passage in the race won by A Americ Te Specso recently.

POINTERS

Eighteen Palms 3.50pm Happy Valley