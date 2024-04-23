Red Certainly no 50/1 shot in the Sandown feature

Certainly Red finished seventh in the bet365 Gold Cup last season

SANDOWN is once again the stage for the finale of the 2023/24 Jumps season and looking at the five-day declarations, it could be one of the strongest cards the Esher track has hosted for some time.

That’s largely due to Willie Mullins, who has 25 potential contenders for the seven races as he seeks to win the trainers’ title for the first time.

As to how many of those 25 entries will be on the ferry remains to be seen, but it does make betting at this stage tricky, namely in the bet365 Celebration Chase (3.00pm).

Mullins has both El Fabiolo and Gaelic Warrior entered and knowing the Closutton handler, it’s unlikely both will run with Punchestown only a few days away.

Jonbon will be a worthy rival to either, but you still feel whichever horse Mullins runs will prove very tough to beat.

I did think Jungle Boogie would go very well in the bet365 Oaksey Chase (2.25pm), however I wasn’t mad keen on his price of 7/2.

The 2m6f trip looks ideal as he travelled well for a long way in the Gold Cup before his stamina gave out, so he should be much more effective over this shorter distance.

He wouldn’t want the ground to dry out too much, though, and on that basis I can let him win at that sort of price.

Both races offer limited punting opportunities, but the bet365 Gold Cup (3.35pm) looks tailor-made for a bet.

You can get some funny results at this time of year and, having been through his form, I couldn’t work out why CERTAINLY RED was a 50/1 chance.

Yes, he’s an exposed 10-year-old with plenty of miles on the clock, but this is a horse that runs really well at this track as shown when seventh in the race 12 months ago.

He’s now off a seven-pound lower mark which looks pretty lenient given he’s run well for the majority of this season.

There are certainly more talented horses in the line-up, but this is a perfect race for him and he simply shouldn’t be 50/1.

With any horse you tip at those sort of odds, there’s an element of luck involved, and with that in mind I want to throw another dart at the board in the shape of Henry de Bromhead’s AMIRITE.

He’s a horse with very little mileage having only run 10 times in his life despite being an eight-year-old.

His form isn’t anything to write home about, but sometimes you look at a horse and it just screams ‘plot job’ and this is one of those.

De Bromhead is a master at getting horses right for the big day, and don’t forget this is a horse that was sent off favourite to win last year’s Irish Grand National – a race, of course, won by 2024 Grand National winner I Am Maximus.

He was taken out of the Kim Muir due to the soft ground, so the better surface here will be in his favour.

You’d imagine connections think he’s a much better horse than one rated 142, and at 10/1 I’m more than happy to find out if that’s the case.

A quick word for Kitty’s Light, who is definitely the one to beat on his National fifth.

He won this in 2023 off five pounds lower, and while his prep this season has been different, we know he comes alive at this time of year.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Amirite e/w 3.35pm Sandown

Certainly Red e/w 3.35pm Sandown