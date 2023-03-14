Sir Gerhard set to give Colombe a Real Whack

Sir Gerhard on the way to winning on chasing debut at Gowran Park

THIS year’s Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (2.10pm) looks a competitive heat, with cases to be made for over half the 11-strong field.

I’m largely in agreement with the market regarding the first three up the Cheltenham hill, if in a slightly different order.

In my opinion, current second-favourite SIR GERHARD is a class above the rest and if transferring his best hurdles form to fences, he should be winning this comfortably.

Let’s not forget that he won the Ballymore Hurdle at last year’s festival, cruising clear of Three Stripe Life, and comes from the all-powerful stable of Willie Mullins.

He may have only had one run over fences in preparation for today, but that 38-length win at Gowran Park last time out confirmed his wellbeing and he’s definitely got the potential to be better than his rivals.

Gordon Elliott’s GERRI COLOMBE is likely to start as favourite, but he just lacks a bit of the class of Sir Gerhard for me.

He may be unbeaten from his seven career starts, but his winning form doesn’t look as strong as that of the Mullins runner.

His win at Sandown last month looked a little laboured, and his first spin around Cheltenham is likely to test him more than the market expects.

One for the Brits, but perhaps slightly outclassed by the first and second favourites, THE REAL WHACKER ought to put in a bold bid for third place.

He’s a recent course and distance winner who’s in great form with two Cheltenham wins since joining Patrick Neville.

There’s no reason why he shouldn’t put in a similarly plucky performance again and chase the leaders home.