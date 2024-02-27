Jingko won’t leave you feeling Blue in Wednesday opener

Jingko Blue has won two of his three starts so far

YOU CAN never be sure which races Willie Mullins is going to target at the Cheltenham Festival, but it does look as if Ballyburn will run in Wednesday’s Baring Bingham as opposed to the traditional curtain raiser, the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle on the Tuesday.

He looks a very smart novice as highlighted by his imperious win at the Dublin Racing Festival earlier this month, and he is more than worthy of his spot at the head of the betting, but with value a key factor in this column, I’m hardly going to tip up an even-money shot.

The one I like against him is Nicky Henderson’s JINGKO BLUE at 22/1.

Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle*

Ballyburn 5/4

Mystical Power 4/1

Slade Steel 4/1

Jingko Blue 22/1

*Prices from Grosvenor Sport

We know he’ll stay having won over 2m4f at Newbury and Sandown and it was the performance at the latter which really impressed me.

It might have only been a handicap hurdle, but he absolutely bolted up by six lengths and he could have won by further if he’d wanted to.

The form of the victory looks solid too, with the runner-up, Titan Discovery, winning well since at the same track.

I have quite a few nagging concerns about plenty in this race and I expect it to cut up significantly, with Ballyburn or whoever Mullins runs likely to scare plenty off.

For a horse that is clearly improving and will stay the trip well, 22/1 with Grosvenor Sport looks a big price and he certainly won’t be that price on the day.

Henderson could have run him in a handicap, but the fact this looks the most likely port of call might be a tip in itself.

POINTERS CHELTENHAM

Jingko Blue e/w Baring Bingham