MULLINS HOPING TO ASSEMBLE ANOTHER ELITE FESTIVAL SQUAD

Willie Mullins has another very strong group of horses heading to Cheltenham

WITH 78 Cheltenham Festival winners on his CV already, you would have thought trainer Willie Mullins would be relishing a return to Prestbury Park next month. However, the reality is somewhat different.

“If I’m honest the week or two leading up to Cheltenham can be tough and leaves you with a feeling of dread in your stomach,” admits Ireland’s Champion Trainer.

“Plenty are telling me that we will have at least half a dozen winners when really going over there we are just trying to get one! When you’ve a team going and big expectations behind the team, it’s much harder. I’m lucky enough to have horses and owners that put me in that position. You have to take what comes with it and enjoy it.”

Mullins plans to send a team of 60 horses to the Festival, but plenty of targets have yet to be finalised.

“We’ve still plenty of decisions to make,” reiterates the meeting’s most successful ever trainer. “Nowadays, Patrick, Ruby, David, Paul and myself will have a good debate about what goes where. I have more of a team around me now than in the old days when it was just me and Ruby.”

Here’s a run through of some of Mullins’ key Cheltenham contenders.

KILCRUIT

Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle 8/1

He jumps well enough. Everything seems right for him and he handles the track well. You’d have thought a horse that was second in the Champion Bumper should go to the Ballymore but I’m not sure that will suit him.

DYSART DYNAMO

Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle 3/1 or Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle 4/1

No decision has been made yet on whether we go two miles or two and a half. Paul [Townend] says that when he settles in behind one or two horses he rides fine. We’re going to leave the decision till nearer the time.

SIR GERHARD

Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle 3/1 or Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle 7/4

He’s done everything right except for the last day when we made the running with him. I thought that didn’t suit him and he jumped like a handicapper. He could go in either race, he stays and jumps well. You could toss a coin as to which race we go for. That’s the sort of ability I hope he has.

BLUE LORD

Sporting Life Arkle 3/1

Done everything right and he’s by a nice stallion. He jumps well and we are looking forward to running him.

APPRECIATE IT

Unibet Champion Hurdle 4/1

Looks to be in great form at home and we had him away for a gallop last week. I was very pleased with him. It will be a big challenge for any horse to take on Honeysuckle. She looks a real machine and is going to be very hard to beat.

STORMY IRELAND

Mares’ Hurdle 9/2

She is in great form and likes the track. I think she has a great chance in that.

STATTLER

National Hunt Chase 3/1

He jumps well and we always though he was a National Hunt Chase style of horse. You would rather a more settled jumper than this guy, but he is very quick. In time he will win over three or even less as he is such a good jumper.

GALOPIN DES CHAMPS

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase 10/11 or Turners Novices’ Chase 7/4

He was so good the first day. He was very brave the last day where Paul learnt an awful lot about him. I’d be happy enough to go in the Turners. I think he has the ability to do that. He doesn’t need to go to the extended three miles.

ENERGUMENE

Betway Champion Chase 5/2

We are looking to take on Shishkin again after the race in Ascot, but it will be difficult to turn that form around. We know he is not far away from where Shishkin is.

CHACUN POUR SOI

Betway Champion Chase 5/1

Chacun has achieved an awful lot and we need to give him the respect he deserves. I don’t worry about the ground when it comes to Cheltenham but nicer ground might suit him more.

MINELLA COCOONER

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle 8/1 or Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle 7/1

I thought Danny [Mullins] gave him a terrific ride to win in Leopardstown. I was really impressed with the way he jumped and got breathers into him. His style of racing could be tough for the Albert Bartlett, but I haven’t made up my mind yet.

FACILE VEGA

Champion Bumper 4/5

From what I have seen at home and the racetrack he is the one I’d like to be riding if I was going there. I got him ready to run last year and he did a bit of work here one day that said to me that this fella could be special. He then got jarred and I left him alone after that. I thought to myself if I can get him back to how good he was last year we would be in a good place. What he did from the furlong maker to home the last day was exceptional.

REDEMPTION DAY

Champion Bumper 7/1

Very good bumper horse and Patrick [Mullins] was very impressed with him in Leopardstown. It was the speed he showed that we really liked. He looks a decent horse.

ALLAHO

Ryanair Chase 4/5

It looks like the Ryanair. He’s in great shape and doing well.

KLASSICAL DREAM

Stayers’ Hurdle 9/2

It was probably my own fault the last day as I thought he was fit enough for Gowran and things didn’t work out. If he gets there alright and gets through the start, he has a big chance.

ALLEGORIE DE VASSY

Mares Novices’ Hurdle 5/2

She is a fine big mare, who is improving and it will be a good rematch with Brandy Love.

BRANDY LOVE

Mares Novices’ Hurdle 4/1

She hung to her left the last day but did it in her Point-to-Point and bumper. Going left-handed will help.

VAUBAN

JCB Triumph Hurdle 2/1

He did everything nicely the last day and jumped fantastically. He is going to be a major player in the Triumph. Everything has gone well with him since.

AL BOUM PHOTO

Boodles Gold Cup 9/1

I’d rather I had him in better order to be honest. I brought him away to work and I wasn’t happy with him. We still have plenty of time and he is fit. I think he is in better form here this morning and the last few days. He usually comes right for Cheltenham. I wish he was in better form, but we have time.

TORNADO FLYER

Boodles Gold Cup 12/1

Once again Danny was fantastic on him in Kempton and a similar performance in the Gold Cup would put him right there. I think the extra trip will be an advantage for him. We’ve had a clear run with him.

BILLAWAY

St James Place Hunters Chase 3/1

Patrick knows the horse and he is a horse you need to know. We also put cheekpieces on the last day and they seemed to transform him. We will keep those on him and hopefully we will get that trophy.

CONCERTISTA

Mares’ Chase 9/4

She has good form around Cheltenham. She worked well yesterday at the Curragh and jumped some fences and hurdles. She had a small setback about three weeks ago, so yesterday was a day I wanted to see how she would jump and I was delighted with her.

*All prices courtesy of Fitzdares