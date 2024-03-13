All 100 Willie Mullins winners at Cheltenham Festival

Gloucestershire , United Kingdom – 13 March 2024; Trainer Willie Mullins, who had his hundreth Cheltenham winner, on day two of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, England. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Trainer Willie Mullins bagged his 100th Cheltenham Festival winner with Jasmin De Vaux claiming the Champion Bumper in the final race of Style Wednesday.

The second day of the Festival started on a bum note with Nicky Henderson withdrawing a number of horses and the Cross Country Chase being abandoned due to overnight rain.

Mullins started Wednesday with 97 winners after three triumphs on Cheltenham Tuesday and made that 98 in the first race with Ballyburn winning the Novices’ Hurdle.

It became 99 wins straight away with Fact To File winning the Novices’ Chase but it did look as though the magic No100 would need to wait until Thursday after 2/9 favourite for the Queen Mother Champion Chase El Fabiolo pulled up – Rachael Blackmore on Captain Guinness won the feature race on Style Wednesday for trainer Henry de Bromhead.

But in the last Jasmin De Vaux notched up the Mullins milestone.

“It’s a wonderful day, it’s fantastic. As much I enjoy what’s happening, I think of my colleague and fellow trainer Nicky Henderson and what’s happened with his yard this week,” Mullins said.

“That’s always a worry that we have in the two or three weeks coming up to Cheltenham, that something will come in and bite you from outside. As much as we’re enjoying it, I don’t know how he must be feeling.

“You want competition and it must be gutting for him. You’d like good opposition to have fun with because I’m sure he would have beaten us a few times this week.”

Elsewhere Langer Dan defended the Coral Cup Hurdle and Unexpected Party triumphed later in the day to make it two wins on Wednesday for Harry and Dan Skelton.

100 up for Mullins