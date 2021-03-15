On the eve of the biggest four days in racing, it is comforting to know that Cheltenham has bookended a terrible twelve months.

With work from home very much on the agenda, many fans will see this as a perfect opportunity to #CFH, or ‘Cheltenham From Home’. And perhaps the last, if we are to return to offices next year.

As a result of people watching from their televisions at home, there won’t be a roar. Or an atmosphere. Or a Guinness tent. Or an Irish invasion, at least not amongst the crowds. Or any of the other small things that make Cheltenham so special.

What there will be is racing. Pure, unadulterated National Hunt racing.

Tuesday

More than ever, all eyes will be on the horses. It will be fast and furious from the get-go as the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle could set the tone for the whole week. Willie Mullins, the all-time leading Festival trainer has the favourite Appreciate It and he will be aiming to win this for the fifth time in nine years.

He is 1/5 to be Top Trainer, with Henry De Bromhead (7/2) and Nicky Henderson (7/1) in the chasing pack. If unbeaten mare Honeysuckle can win the Champion Hurdle and Shishkin the Arkle for these respective trainers, we could be looking at one apiece by the end of the first day.

Wednesday

It is St Patrick’s Day – no coincidence that all seven favourites are trained by Irish. This could be the day that the 2/7 for Ireland to win the Prestbury Cup is made to look very generous.

Willie Mullins’ Monkfish is the banker of the meeting for many in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, while Chacun Pour Soi has seen her chances boosted in the Queen Mother Champion Chase by the late withdrawal of historical Festival-favourite (in spirit if not odds) Altior.

Speaking of fan-favourites, Grand National hero Tiger Roll makes another appearance in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase. With the news that he won’t be attempting a hat-trick at Aintree due to weight concerns, this could be the last time we see him on a racecourse.

Thursday

No time to take your breath on Day Three as the superstar Envoi Allen is first-up as the odds-on favourite for the Marsh Novices’ Chase. Despite a recent trainer change from Elliott to De Bromhead, all lights are green for the Cheveley Park star. He has already won twice at the Festival (Champion Bumper and Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle) and a lot of fans have him down as the next big thing in jump racing.

The headline race of the day is the Stayers’ Hurdle, where Paisley Park was under threat from Thyme Hill. Unfortunately, the latter’s withdrawal last week means Paisley Park has a cracking chance to reclaim the title he lost last year for trainer Emma Lavelle and owner Andrew Gemmell.

Friday

Two thoughts dominate the final day of the Cheltenham Festival. One: let’s make the most of this. Two: who’s going to win the Gold Cup?

Should Willie Mullins’ Al Boum Photo make it three in a row, he will have to go down as one of the greatest horses of all-time. Many racing fans will disagree, but the achievement has only been matched four times, most recent by Best Mate (2002-2004).

Standing in his way is the Nicky Henderson’s Champ, Henry De Bromhead’s A Plus Tard and Venetia Williams’ Royale Pagaille, who would be only the third novice chaser to ever win this, after Coneygree in 2015 and Captain Christy in 1974. Our Racing Ambassador Cornelius Lysaght tipped him up last month, and you can catch his preview every morning with our WhatSport voice note service.

Finally, keep an eye out for Bob and Co in the Hunters' Chase, whose red and black silks are carrying the Fitzdares name.