Beckett’s Salt Bay looks well worth a stake at Newbury

Salt Bay is bidding to give Ralph Beckett consecutive wins in the Aston Park Stakes

SATURDAY’s Lockinge (3.35pm) at Newbury is set to feature Inspiral and Big Rock, two of Europe’s best milers.

However, forecasts are uncertain and so are their chances depending on conditions, so it’s best to keep our powder dry at this stage.

William Haggas has two of his big guns in the Aston Park (1.50pm), but it’s unclear which he’ll send to the Berkshire track.

If he runs either Desert Hero or Hamish, they’ll surely be shorter than their 11/4 and 5/1 respectively.

Not knowing their running plans, I’m drawn to Ralph Beckett’s SALT BAY instead.

He has a patchy form profile, but I like that he’s run so well twice at Newbury, both times on slow going.

Crucially, he’s been gelded and could be developing into a proper staying older horse.

8/1 looks too big a price and he’s a good each-way bet.

Many will fancy Relief Rally dropping back in trip in the Carnarvon (2.25pm), but I was disappointed with her reappearance in the Fred Darling and want to take him on.

POCKLINGTON is a darker horse, arriving here unbeaten after two taking wins on the all-weather.

His form isn’t outstanding, but his trainer Geoff Oldroyd knows the family well, having trained his dam to win two Group Threes, and he might just have another talent on his hands.

He’s worth backing at 10/1 on Saturday, and I’m taken by the 33/1 on offer for the Commonwealth Cup too.

I tipped Shaquille to win this race last year, plus at 40/1 to win the Commonwealth Cup, and if Pocklington does win on Saturday, this is surely the route connections will take at Royal Ascot, so he may well be worth a punt.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Salt Bay e/w 1.50pm Newbury

Pocklington e/w 2.25pm Newbury

ANTE-POST

Pocklington Commonwealth Cup Royal Ascot