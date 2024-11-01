Sovereign has ‘Sa’ Massive chance under Purton

Last year’s Hong Kong Derby winner, Massive Sovereign, returns to action at Sha Tin this Sunday

EXPECT to see plenty of glamour and colour at Sha Tin in Hong Kong on Sunday, when Sa Sa, the leading beauty and cosmetics group, sponsor their 20th anniversary of the £420,000 Group Three Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse (8.05am), run over nine furlongs.

Heading the weights is the sponsor’s grand old campaigner BEAUTY JOY, a Group Two and Three winner in the past and placed in last season’s Group One Stewards’ Cup behind Voyage Bubble.

There was plenty to like about his seasonal run over a mile behind Galaxy Patch last month and, with trainer Tony Cruz receiving a timely boost to the stable’s fortunes with a double at Happy Valley on Wednesday, his chance is obvious.

At the other end of the ladder, receiving 20 pounds from Beauty Joy, is the Caspar Fownes challenger Karma who steps into unknown territory attempting nine furlongs for the first time.

The popular six-year-old, who is 10 pounds out of the handicap, has been getting better with age, winning three out of his last four races, all over a mile.

His trainer has been making all the right noises about his chances in the lead up to Sunday, and when Fownes is confident, he is never too far off the mark.

The big conundrum in the contest is last season’s HK Derby winner MASSIVE SOVEREIGN who subsequently blotted his copybook with two below-par efforts in two Group Ones, the FWD QEII Cup and Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup.

Excuses can be made on both occasions, however, with the QEII Cup run on desperate ground and him then finding a mile and a half too far in May.

Both his track work and trials have been exemplary following his summer break, and he has looked a picture of health and condition in recent spins on turf.

With his jockey Zac Purton, unusually oozing confidence in interviews, he looks to be the one to support with a saver on Beauty Joy.

POINTERS

Massive Sovereign 8.05 am Sha Tin

Beauty Joy (e/w) 8.05 am Sha Tin