Yeung to keep Chang Bromance alive with Woodside

Keith Yeung rode a double at Sha Tin on Sunday

IT WAS good to see Keith Yeung back in the limelight when the jockey rode a double at Sha Tin on Sunday.

This likeable and hard-working pilot doesn’t get the rides his talent deserves but has still managed to strike with a handful of winners from just 74 rides and is riding like a man on a mission to surpass last season’s total of 18 victories.

Yeung renews his association with WOODSIDE BRO who seeks to complete a hat-trick in the Class Two High Island Handicap (2.50pm) over the extended mile.

The Michael Chang-trained galloper started the season on a winning note when claiming his fifth career victory over the course and distance back in September.

There was plenty to like about that performance, and in the process, he had five of today’s rivals behind him.

A five-pound penalty obviously makes life tougher, but he is the type of galloper who does just enough to win and there could still be more improvement to come.

His trainer has been patient and given him plenty of time to get over the exertions of his seasonal return, but his recent trial was encouraging and suggested he is back in peak condition again.

The opposition looks strong, including consistent performers Yellowfin, Flamingo Trillion, Red Hare King and Star Contact, while Zac Purton is given the job to revitalise the fortunes of cash-eater Chill Chibi.

Also keep an eye on the Caspar Fownes all-weather specialist Capital Delight who returns to turf for the first time since April. There are positive vibes coming from the stable and he is worth a close eye in the betting.

POINTERS

Woodside Bro 2.50pm Happy Valley