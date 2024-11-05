Beckett’s stellar season can end with Valvano high

Ralph Beckett saddles Valvano in the November Handicap at Doncaster.

SATURDAY also sees the curtain fall on the British Flat turf season with the November Handicap (3.45pm) at Doncaster.

The mile-and-a-half finale at Doncaster is always a hot betting heat, and this year is no different, with bookmakers currently offering 7/1 the field.

VALVANO immediately catches my eye at the top of the market and looks a worthy favourite at an encouraging price.

Ralph Beckett has always thought the world of this horse and has certainly always considered him better than a handicapper.

He was able to mix it with the subsequent Guineas winner Notable Speech at Kempton in April, and this mark of 97 surely won’t be the ceiling of his ability.

The soft ground won’t be a problem, and I think he’ll round off his year with a win for the Arc and Breeders’ Cup-conquering master of Kimpton Down.

Earlier on the card, Richard Spencer’s NAOMI LAPAGLIA also looks an interesting betting proposition in the Listed Gillies Fillies’ Stakes (3.10pm).

There are plenty of fillies towards the top of the market who seem unexposed, something that can’t be said of the selection.

She’s run six times this year already, but has shown smart form in doing so, finishing close behind Group One winners like Tamfana and Friendly Soul.

Current favourite Danielle also has plenty of racing under her belt, but has disappointed me on a couple of occasions, and I’m keen to swerve her here.

Naomi Lapaglia has yet to secure a victory this term, but ought to have done so at Yarmouth in September were it not for meeting some appalling in-running traffic, and merits more respect again.

She might seem an unfashionable pick, but at around 10/1, she’s worth a go each-way.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Naomi Lapaglia e/w 3.10pm Doncaster

Valvano e/w 3.45pm Doncaster