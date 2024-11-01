Crescent could Cruz to a Beautiful first victory

Trainer Tony Cruz saddles Beauty Crescent in the finale on Sha Tin’s card

NOTHING gives Sa Sa owners Simon and Eleanor Kwok greater pleasure than to celebrate a winner on their sponsored day at Sha Tin.

The Kwoks and their family have been great supporters of Hong Kong racing for many years and their famous black and pink colours have been carried to victory in numerous Group One races, notably by the legendary Beauty Generation.

The Kwoks are represented by three ‘Beautys’ on the programme, Beauty Joy, who contests the Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse (8.05am), Beauty Live in the Santa Monica Handicap (9.15am) over seven furlongs, and notably BEAUTY CRESCENT in the Dr G Handicap (9.50am), again over seven furlongs.

This Tony Cruz-trained galloper is still looking for his first win despite hitting the frame in nine of his 20 races, but with the handicapper now finally relenting he has been given a great chance to get that all-important win in the city.

The son of Acclamation fell just short against the likes of smart and progressive gallopers like Rubylot and Patch Of Theta last season, but now finds himself racing off his lowest handicap mark for nearly 18 months and will never get a better chance than this.

His seasonal run behind Lucy In The Sky was encouraging, having to go back to the rear from an outside draw, but then producing the fastest closing sectional times in the contest to finish a close-up seventh.

This time with an all-important low draw number (three) in his favour, he is likely to sit much closer to the early pace in midfield, and with in-form Matthew Chadwick doing the steering, he can pounce fast and late for that elusive victory.

POINTERS

Beauty Crescent 9.50am Sha Tin