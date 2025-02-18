General can seize Fownes more Valley Fortunes

Caspar Fownes has saddled 10 winners at Happy Valley this season

RACING in Hong Kong returns to Happy Valley today with an all-action nine-race programme full of highly competitive and exciting handicaps.

With the season just past the halfway mark, who will take the title of champion trainer for 2024/25 is anyone’s guess, with nine stables separated by only half-a-dozen winners.

Heading the table is David Hayes with 31 wins, who last won the championship before the turn of the century, and he holds a narrow advantage over Pierre Ng and Danny Shum.

Down in joint-eighth place, but only six winners behind, is the Caspar Fownes yard who have suddenly sprung into life this month, with four wins and five places, and look likely to sky-rocket up the leaderboard in the next week or so.

Fownes is synonymous with Happy Valley, having held the title of champion trainer at the city track on numerous occasions, and even nicknamed ‘King of the Valley’ by his peers.

He hasn’t let his supporters down at the iconic venue this season, with 10 winners already to his name, and is likely to improve that tally before the end of the action.

Fownes sends seven raiders to the Valley, and although none can be considered certainties, he will surely be disappointed if he leaves the course empty-handed.

The likes of well-rated Fairy Horse in the Tsing Yi Handicap (10.35am) over six furlongs, and Charming Steed, who returned last week with a victory after a four-month absence, and lines up in the Rotary Centenary Challenge Cup Handicap (12.05pm) over a mile, are both sure to go close.

Fast-improving Mighty Commander has the favoured inside gate one, when attempting to successfully follow-up last month’s impressive course and distance win in the Kap Shui Mun Handicap (2.50pm) over the extended mile.

That winning form reads well, having given three pounds to runner-up The Azure, who is also a former dual course and distance winner.

The stable’s best chance of success, however, comes in division one of the Kwai Chung Handicap (11.05am) over six furlongs.

Fownes saddles talented but inexperienced PERFECT GENERAL, who produced an encouraging effort after a three-month break when third over course and distance last month.

The son of Zoustar has been slow to get his act together, despite beating useful Chateauneuf back in September, and has needed all his trainer’s expertise and patience to bring him to his peak.

He is clearly better than his present handicap mark, and with a favourable draw in five a bonus, can outpoint his rivals down the home straight.

Later in the card, the David Eustace stable can continue their red-hot form when they saddle FORTUNE WHISKEY in the second division of the Kwai Chung Handicap (11.35am) over six furlongs.

The four-year-old was hugely impressive when coming from way back to win over the track and trip earlier in the month and Tom Marquand is an eye-catching booking in the saddle.

POINTERS

Perfect General 11.05am Happy Valley

Fortune Whiskey 11.35am Happy Valley