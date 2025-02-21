Yiu sends Solid raiding party to Sha Tin in hope of Glory

Trainer Ricky Yiu saddles nine chances at Sha Tin on Sunday.

FORM students should tread warily when looking for selections outside the two Group One contests on the supporting card at Sha Tin on Sunday.

All the handicaps are tight and competitive affairs with very little between the leading lights, and feature plenty of lightly raced gallopers capable of causing surprises.

Former champion trainer Ricky Yiu sends a raiding party of nine to Sha Tin, including obvious banker Voyage Bubble, and looks likely to pick up more prizes along the way.

There were lots to like about the recent effort of the stable’s SOLID WIN who appeared to be given an impossible task when finishing strongly in fourth behind top four-year-old prospect Packing Angel over the course and distance last month.

This is a chance to compensate his supporters in the Citi Insurance Services Handicap (9.15am) over seven furlongs, and especially with the inside gate one set to allow him a more economical journey, he has strong claims.

The City Wealth Advisory Services Handicap (8.40am) over seven furlongs sees the reappearance of last start winner Patch Of Cosmo, and hat-trick seeking Joy Of Spring in the line-up.

Both won’t be missed on the odds board, and it may pay to take a chance with another of Yiu’s contenders in VICTORY SKY who will enjoy the step up in distance and has looked a winner waiting to happen judged by recent encouraging performances.

Read more Record-breaking Purton searches for more Winners at Sha Tin

Lifeline Express was at it again a week ago, when slight interference turning into the home straight caused him to miss out by a whisker to Invincible Shield.

This is a recurring theme for the son of Shooting To Win who has given his supporters plenty of anguish and heartbreak along the way, but will be hoping for a change of fortune in the Citi Investment Services Handicap (9.50am) over six furlongs.

At the bottom of the handicap, however, is exciting prospect YEE CHEONG GLORY who steps up in grade after an impressive debut win for the Jamie Richards yard last month and is capable of scoring again.

POINTERS

Victory Sky e/w 8.40am Sha Tin

Solid Win 9.15am Sha Tin

Yee Cheong Glory 9.50am Sha Tin