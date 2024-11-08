Newnham set for Super battle with Silo

Trainer Mark Newnham saddles two good chances at Sha Tin in Super Infinity and Silo on Saturday.

SUPPORTERS of the Frankie Lor stable will be rubbing their hands with anticipation when the former champion trainer sends his heavy artillery to Sha Tin, including three last start winners.

The likes of Master Trillion in the Panasonic Mini LED TV Handicap (6.00am) over six furlongs and Never Peter Out in the Panasonic IH Warm Jar Handicap (7.00am) over the extended mile will be fancied to supplement their recent winning form, while Savvy Brilliant will be short odds to successfully follow up last month’s victory in the Panasonic 2-in-1 Washer Dryer Handicap (9.15am) over six furlongs.

The latter still looks a work in progress and should improve further, but he has to give six pounds to equally progressive galloper SUPER INFINITY from the Mark Newnham yard, who produced a career best when runner-up to smart Packing Hermod last start.

That form is the best on view, and provided he can sit closer to the early pace from a favourable draw, he can cause a mini shock in the closing stages.

Lor also saddles the ultra-consistent and front-running Voyage Samurai in the Panasonic Thermo Ventilator Handicap (9.50am) over a mile, and with a record of three wins and three seconds from six starts, is likely to head the betting in a highly competitive contest.

Mark Newnham, however, could once again prove Lor’s nemesis with well-handicapped SILO, who is mapped to have all the favours during the race.

The four-year-old could not find any cover early on from his wide draw on his last start and had to go further back than anticipated during the contest.

Consequently, when the runners sprinted down the home straight, he was too far back to be involved, although he made up an enormous amount of ground in the closing stages with an impressive finishing kick to just miss the places.

This time with a more favourable gate (six) he should be better placed from the off and then be hard to stop when he goes for glory in the latter stages of the race.

POINTERS

Super Infinity 9.15am Sha Tin

Silo 9.50am Sha Tin