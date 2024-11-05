Tea to Clip rivals’ wings at Wincanton

Tom Lacey looks set to saddle Tea Clipper at Wincanton on Saturday.

JUMPS racing comes from Wincanton and Aintree this Saturday, where the historic Badger Beer Handicap Chase (3.30pm) and Grand Sefton (2.40pm) are the major betting contests.

The first of those races is often run on good ground, and with so little rain around this year, it’s likely those taking their chance will encounter a quicker surface than usual at the Somerset track.

That’s not certain to suit some of those towards the top of the market, but there are others, like Lord Accord, who will relish conditions.

However, one horse caught my eye at a big price, and that was TEA CLIPPER.

Tom Lacey’s nine-year-old certainly has his quirks, as his one win from 17 chase starts testifies, but he also has his fair share of class.

He showed flashes of that last season when finishing second on his reappearance at Chepstow, before also being the bridesmaid in a competitive Ascot handicap, and he ended the season with a good fifth in the Foxhunters’ at Aintree.

All those efforts were off marks in the 130s, and he looks well-handicapped now, running off 127, especially as he’s had a prep run already this season.

He holds an entry on Friday at Exeter, but I can’t believe connections would be targeting that lesser race over this £50,000 prize, so it’s worth taking a chance he heads to Somerset instead.

At around 20/1, he looks overpriced to me and is well worth an each-way play.

Turning our attention to the Sefton at Aintree, which provides a first opportunity of the season to see horses over the Grand National fences, there look to be plenty with chances.

Percussion finished third and second in the last two renewals of this race and should go well once again, but he would surely prefer more of a slog, so the good-to-soft going might not play to his strengths.

Two others with strong proven form over these big fences are Arizona Cardinal, who won the Topham last season, and Latenightpass, a winner of the Foxhunters’ in 2022; and both can go well.

However, at the prices, my eye is drawn to Henry de Bromhead’s SHANTREUSSE, who finished seventh behind Arizona Cardinal in the Topham.

His finishing position doesn’t tell the full story though, as he was just creeping into contention when making a shuddering error at the 14th, which caused him to completely lose position.

The fact he was able to work back into the race after that and secure a respectable seventh shows that he has the ability to go very well off his current mark.

While none of his eight runs over fences have been successful just yet, with form including seconds in two Listed chases in Ireland last season, his turn shouldn’t be far away.

One of those efforts came first time up last season, and in fact, much of his best form has been when fresh, so there’s reason to believe he can run a big one here at 20/1.

Trainers Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero won this race last season with Gesskille and look to have another with claims in GABORIOT.

His only experience of these fences wasn’t a good one as he made several errors before unseating his rider at the Canal Turn in the Foxhunters’, so he will have to jump better this time.

However, he looked to improve following that effort, winning hunter chases at Cheltenham and Cartmel in good style, and could be ready to run well off a feasible mark.

Last season, he won on his return on good ground, so conditions will suit him, and he’s one to keep onside at around 14/1.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Shantreusse e/w 2.40pm Aintree

Gaboriot e/w 2.40pm Aintree

Tea Clipper e/w 3.30pm Wincanton