Yee Cheong can Rocket to first Hong Kong win

In-form Vincent Ho rides Yee Cheong Lucky for Danny Shum

FOLLOWERS of Hong Kong racing have the bonus of an extra race at Happy Valley today, when the inner-city track hosts a nine-race programme starting at 10.40am.

It hasn’t been easy for regulars at the Valley in recent times with only two market leaders obliging from 26 races and plenty of shock results along the way.

That said, the shortest-priced favourite on the card, Storming Dragon, looks to have the six-furlong American Club Challenge Cup (12.40pm) at his mercy.

This six-race maiden was eye-catching on his seasonal debut last month, but the issue is the Jamie Richards stable are struggling to saddle a winner at present.

That cannot be said about the Caspar Fownes yard, however, with the former four-time champion trainer posting nine winners last month and presently a joint-leader in the Trainers’ Championship table with 16 victories.

Fownes, as per usual, has a host of winning chances from his nine raiders at the city track and is mob-handed with three contenders in the 11-runner Shek Lei Pui Handicap (1.45pm) over nine furlongs.

Course specialist Noble Pursuit and strong stayer Packing Hurricane both line up for Fownes at the head of the weights, but it’s the rejuvenated ROCKET SPADE who catches the eye having returned to top form in two starts this campaign after failing to catch the judge’s attention in half a dozen races last season.

That blip in form may have been due to recovering from a leg operation at the backend of 2023, but on his best effort he was runner-up off a 14-pound higher mark in June last year and has a winning chance here.

This former Group One Derby winner in Australia finally got off the mark when winning over the extended mile in September and improved further when placed behind I Can in better company, again over the same trip last month.

A step up in distance is a major plus to his chances and his recent track work reports suggest he is raring to go.

Dangers are a plenty, with the likes of potentially smart stayer Illuminous and well-handicapped Quantum Patch in opposition, while Chain Of Gold could be the principle threat if staying the nine-furlong trip.

The Tai Tam Handicap (1.10pm) over six furlongs looks set to be run at a blistering early pace with the likes of Lyrical Motion, Prime Mortar, Joy Coming and Giant Leap vying for good positions from the off.

This can set the race up for the Danny Shum-trained and lightly raced YEE CHEONG SPIRIT, who produced a strong late burst in his first attempt over the trip when chasing home smart Aurora Lady from the outside draw over the course and distance early last month.

This time with the inside draw in stall one a bonus, and in-form Vincent Ho doing the steering, he can notch his first win at his fourth attempt in the territory.

POINTERS

Yee Cheong Spirit 1.10pm Happy Valley

Rocket Spade (e/w) 1.45pm Happy Valley