I Spy the value with Catcher in York’s Clipper

Spycatcher (blue) has twice been a runner-up at York

YORK’s Dante Festival begins today, where Oaks and Derby trials the Musidora and Dante take centre stage.

Impressive Pretty Polly winner, Friendly Soul, is a strong favourite for today’s Musidora (3.45pm), while in tomorrow’s trial for the colts, Godolphin’s returning Ancient Wisdom heads the market.

Neither look like great betting events though, and I’d rather focus on a few other contests on today’s card.

The Duke Of York Clipper Stakes (3.15pm) has attracted a big field of classy sprinters, and I thought Karl Burke’s SPYCATCHER was a standout.

He finished runner-up in this race in 2022, when behind Highfield Princess, and that form reads very well, with nothing in here of the same quality as John Quinn’s late mare.

Spycatcher ran a big race on his reappearance in the Abernant Stakes at Newmarket, when beaten less than a length into third.

While he finished behind the reopposing Mill Stream that day, he looked to be posted on the wrong part of the track and caught the eye staying on best at the finish, so it’s an effort that can be marked up.

Rain is expected at York today and this six-year-old will relish every drop that falls, having won twice on soft ground last season and finished third in the Group One Champions Sprint at Ascot, again when the going was described as soft.

A draw in stall two might not be ideal, but with Ryan Moore in the saddle, and Spycatcher likely to improve from his Newmarket run, he struck me as a great each-way bet at around 7/1.

The earlier six-furlong Churchill Tyres Handicap (2.45pm) should act as an indicator of any draw bias on the Knavesmire.

Whether there is one in evidence or not shouldn’t matter too much though, as both the horses I like in this race are drawn centrally, meaning their riders should be able to choose the appropriate side to race on.

CHAIRMANOFTHEBOARD was a real eye-catcher last time out, finishing best of all to grab third in a similarly competitive Newmarket handicap.

He was slowly away from the starting stalls on that occasion and would have gone even closer if breaking on terms.

While he’s been raised a pound in the handicap for that run, now off 87, he’s still four pounds below his last winning mark and I don’t think it will be enough to stop him.

Any rain would also aid his chances and I wouldn’t put anyone off him each-way at 11/1.

In any handicap as competitive as this 22-runner dash, it’s worth having a second dart to throw at the board, as hard-luck stories are a regular feature.

The one I landed on was Ed Walker’s GREAT AMBASSADOR, who returned recently from nearly two years off the track, when finishing down the field in a six-furlong handicap on Newmarket’s Rowley Mile.

He was entitled to need that run after such a lengthy absence, and has now slipped to a mark in the 90s for the first time in nearly three years.

In fact, the last time he ran off today’s rating of 97, he won, and on his following start he went on to win a Listed race over this course and distance.

That course form is always an advantage at York and all his efforts off this kind of handicap mark make him of strong interest.

He may not be the horse of the past, but if coming on from his last run, he can go well at big odds for his in-form yard.

POINTERS WEDNESDAY

Chairmanoftheboard e/w 2.45pm York

Great Ambassador e/w 2.45pm York

Spycatcher e/w 3.15pm York