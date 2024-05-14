Head to Newbury on Saturday for a taste of Hong Kong

HAPPY Valley may have its famous Beer Garden, but closer to home this weekend Newbury racegoers will have the chance to experience a Hong Kong-themed Garden for themselves.

Newbury Racecourse is bringing Hong Kong to Berkshire for its premier Flat meeting, Al Shaqab Lockinge Day, including a special performance from singer Albert Chau.

The celebration comes as Newbury extends its partnership with the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s exciting World Pool initiative, with the number of World Pool races increasing on the Lockinge Day card to five, up from two last year.

It is also a chance for World Pool to celebrate its roots and engage Hong Kongers in the UK with the best of British Flat racing.

Mark Leigh, interim CEO at Newbury Racecourse, said: ‘’We’re thrilled to introduce the new Hong Kong Garden for this year’s Al Shaqab Lockinge with Ladies Day to mark and celebrate the growth of our partnership with World Pool.

“The Al Shaqab Lockinge is renowned for the breadth of entertainment it offers racegoers and this year’s edition promises even more excitement.”

Established in 2019, World Pool has been one of the most significant developments in international horse racing in recent years, offering punters from over 25 countries the chance to bet into huge global pools, engaging horse racing fans, and giving them exceptional value over more traditional bookmakers.

The benefits to racing are huge too, with World Pool responsible for healthy returns to British racecourses and initiatives like the World Pool Moment of the Day and World Pool Jockeys’ Championship offering considerable sums to stable staff and charities.

In 2023 World Pool was in operation for 34 fixtures which spanned the globe, with racing from jurisdictions such as Australia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Argentina. This year, World Pool fixtures are set to increase further.

Michael Fitzsimons, Executive Director, Wagering Products of the HKJC, said: “The likes of Shaquille and Warm Heart were both winners on the Al Shaqab Lockinge undercard last year, so we’re pleased to be able to bring more of the quality racing from Newbury into World Pool in 2024.

“The Hong Kong-themed entertainment that Newbury Racecourse is putting on is a fun addition to attract a wider audience to the races too, and we’re sure the racegoers will really enjoy it.”

As well as the high-quality racing entertainment on offer, racegoers can sample traditional Hong Kong cuisine, watch lion and dragon dances, and for those in need of betting inspiration, why not pick up one of World Pool’s unique fortune cookies, available from all Tote outlets on course.

Fancy the chance of winning a pair of tickets to Al Shaqab Lockinge Day? Enter here for your chance to win: https://r1.marketing-pages.com/p/7LYV-3GC/cityam