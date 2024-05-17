Hewitson confidence in Helene Warrior appears sky-high

Lyle Hewitson has ridden 32 winners this season

TOP HONG Kong pilot Lyle Hewitson has given a big vote of confidence to the chances of HELENE WARRIOR when he renews his association with the Danny Shum-trained son of Starspangledbanner in the Members Cup (9.10am), a handicap over a mile.

Hewitson is renowned for his partnership with probable race-favourite Ching, having ridden the Michael Chang-trained galloper in his last 11 races and won four times on him.

The combination were eye-catchers when running on strongly over an inadequate seven-furlong trip earlier this month and are only a couple of points above their last winning rating.

The fact Hewitson has deserted the five-year-old in favour of progressive Helene Warrior, who produced an encouraging performance when fourth to Karma on Champions Day last month, suggests he believes he is aboard a well-handicapped horse.

Formerly trained by Michael Bell in the UK, he looks to be reaching his peak, judged by recent track-work reports.

This is not a two-horse race with the likes of the highly-rated Stunning Peach, slowly improving Elliptical, and Voyage Samurai in opposition, but provided Hewitson can bounce out into a prominent position from the off, he has good chance of success.

63-year-old trainer Me Tsui, fighting to retain his near 20-year licence in Hong Kong, after a long period in the doldrums, looks to have found another suitable opportunity for his fast-improving LUCY IN THE SKY in the Racing Club Handicap (7.15am) over six furlongs.

The son of No Nay Never could be named the winner from some way out, when sprinting clear in the closing stages over the course and distance last month and should be a welcome winner for the stable.

Keep an eye on newcomers Fun N Fun Together and Harold Win, who both appear to have above average ability, and rate the principal dangers.

POINTERS

Lucy In The Sky 7.15am Sha Tin

Helene Warrior 9.10am Sha Tin