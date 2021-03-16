Wednesday at Cheltenham falls on St Patrick’s Day – no coincidence that all seven favourites are trained by the Irish. With no overseas invasion of fans this year, the Irish horses have more than made up the numbers.

If you were contemplating a bet in the Prestbury Cup (Britain vs Ireland), a British victory may not even be mathematically possible by the end of the day. Perhaps a slight exaggeration, although Willie Mullins is heavily odds-on to extend his all-time record number of winners at the Cheltenham Festival as he saddles three favourites.

First up is Monkfish – the banker of the meeting for many – in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (1:20). National Hunt trainer Tom Lacey told Fitzdares he believes the horse would have won the Gold Cup this year if he had been entered. While that might be overegging it, Willie Mullins has already put that target on the horse’s radar. Next year’s race would be the likely option, all being well.

If he is to see off his five rivals this year, as expected, it could turn out to be a sensational day for not just Mullins but owner Rich Ricci. Both team up with the favourite Chacun Pour Soi in the flagship race of the day, the Queen Mother Champion Chase (3:05). Although the gelding races in England for the first time in her career, his CV isn’t short of sparkle.

A dual Grade 1 Dublin Chase champion, he has also previously seen off two Festival winners in Min and Defi Du Seuil. Today’s field is not his strongest challenge, and his chances have been boosted by the withdrawal of four-time Festival winner Altior.

Mullins’ third favourite on the day is Kilcruit in the Champion Bumper (4:50) and we have seen steady market support throughout the week. He was seriously impressive in a 12-length win at Leopardstown last time out, but with only three races under his belt, he is the one we would be most comfortable taking on.

Away from the Mullins machine, Grand National hero Tiger Roll makes another appearance in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (4:10) against short-priced favourite Easyland. The sad news that he won’t be attempting a hat-trick at Aintree was delivered a few weeks ago, meaning this could be the last time we ever see him on a racecourse.

It will be a huge battle to bow out with a win, too, given how easily Easyland won this race last year. For favourite backers, don’t be put off by Easyland’s recent 4th over course and distance – we are 2/1 for him to win by 10 lengths or more.

