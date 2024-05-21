Now is the time for this Supremo to prove his Talents

Karis Teetan lies second in the Jockeys’ Championship on 70 wins

WITH the action at the Valley taking place on the C+3 track, meaning the width of the course measures less than the length of a cricket pitch, it is worth paying particular attention to the draw in six-furlong races.

Past records show that the inside draw in stall one is the golden highway to follow, with a staggering 22 percent win strike-rate over the past three seasons.

Draws two and three also figure favourably, suggesting any quick starters from those inside numbers have a decided advantage over their rivals.

At the other end of the spectrum, gallopers drawn with double figure draws have a horrendous record, with only three wins between them over a similar period.

Bear that in mind when strongly fancied High Percentage, with Zac Purton aboard, jumps from gate 11 in the third division of the Hereford Handicap (2.10pm) over six furlongs.

The hat-trick seeking four-year old will need all of Purton’s magic to overcome a wide or tough journey, and he also has ultra-consistent and fast-starting Telecom Speed, with Angus Chung taking off a valuable three pounds in the saddle, coming from stall two, to deal with.

The gods of fortune have finally smiled on TALENTS SUPREMO, who at long last gets a favourable draw in the first division of the Hereford Handicap (12.10pm) over six furlongs.

The son of Bated Breath has been landed with some awkward or wide gates in recent times, but has finally drawn three, and now also races off a near similar mark in the handicap to the one he last won from.

With in-form Karis Teetan doing the steering, having deserted last start winner and rival New Power, the omens look good and he should prove hard to beat.

POINTERS

Talent Supremo 12.10pm Happy Valley