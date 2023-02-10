Size’s Eternal looks a Beauty of a bet

John Size looks to have a good chance of a winner on Sunday

THE PROGRESSIVE and exciting John Size-trained galloper BEAUTY ETERNAL will take centre stage on a 10-race programme at Sha Tin in Hong Kong on Sunday.

The son of Starspangledbanner has been one of the talking horses in Hong Kong this season, following an impressive winning debut from the outside draw back in October.

There has been plenty of speculation and media attention of how far this flashy chestnut can rise up the ranks this season, with some believing he can give Size his fourth victory in next month’s £2.4m Hong Kong Derby.

May be the pundits are getting ahead of themselves, with a record of just two wins and a place from three runs, all over six furlongs, but it has to be said he could be the real deal.

Both his wins from outside draws have had spectators purring, while his only defeat was a tragedy, seeing no daylight and continually impeded down the home straight.

This will be his first attempt over seven furlongs in the Des Voeux Handicap (9.45pm), but there is no reason to believe he will not improve further.

With the inside draw a plus, he will probably start at prohibitive odds but should still keep the Hong Kong Derby dreams alive.

Opposition to keep an eye on include newcomer Chiu Chow Spirit, a Group Three winner back in Australia, and impressive last start winner Majestic Colour, although a double-figure draw is a worry.

POINTERS

Beauty Eternal 9.45pm Sha Tin