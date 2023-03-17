Eternal glory expected for Beauty over extra distance

Beauty Eternal has won four of his five starts in Hong Kong

IT’S BEEN a long time since so much hype surrounded one horse in Hong Kong, such as BEAUTY ETERNAL.

The son of Starspangledbanner now gets his chance to put his reputation on the line and deliver in the £2.5m BMW Hong Kong Derby (8.40am) over 10 furlongs, at Sha Tin on Sunday.

‘Freak’ or ‘monster’ are just a couple of names that have been used to describe this powerful four-year-old galloper, who, as yet, has never been extended in winning four of five races in the city, and an honorary winner when unluck and beaten in the other.

There is just one problem. Beauty Eternal now steps into unchartered waters, racing over 10 furlongs for the first time.

His breeding suggests he should be the perfect miler; he treated his rivals with disdain when stepping up to that distance last month, but the extra two furlongs does bring a health warning.

When in doubt, however, just rely on the jockey on top. Champion Zac Purton, who tasted success in the HK Derby aboard Luger back in 2015, is adamant the John Size-trained galloper will see out the distance and, when one of the world’s best pilots is that confident, why argue?

The principle threats include progressive Super Sunny Sing, a rag’s to riches story, who only cost around £26,000 as a yearling. He has improved 32lbs in the ratings by winning his last four races, including the Hong Kong Classic Cup over nine furlongs last month.

Former Australian 10-furlong winner Sword Point, a son of the great American Pharoah, is guaranteed to be concerned in the finish, while the likes of Ryan Moore’s mount Tuchel, Flagship Warrior, and fast-improving Straight Arron are others to consider.

POINTERS

Beauty Eternal 8.40am Sha tin