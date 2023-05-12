Golden not going to Sha Tin just to admire the Scenery

The Golden Scenery was a three-time winner at Sha Tin last year

YET ANOTHER weather warning for bettors in Hong Kong on Saturday, when racing gets underway with a 10-race programme at Sha Tin.

Following last Sunday’s deluge at the racetrack, which played havoc with the majority of results, the weather forecast is not much better again, with rain and thunderstorms expected intermittently during the day.

The feature race on the card, the Hong Kong Macau Trophy Handicap (9.05am) over seven furlongs, sees a raiding party of three Macau gallopers taking on their Hong Kong counterparts in the first of a two-leg series.

Spearheading their challenge is champion of Macau, Star of Yiu Cheung; a seven-year-old with an impressive record of 15 wins and nine places in a 27-race career.

The standard of racing on the island is limited, however, and he makes little appeal against some useful standard-bearers for the home territory.

The John Size-trained Beauty Eternal makes a quick return to the track after winning over the course and distance just under a fortnight ago.

There is no doubting the potential of this exciting four-year-old, who has a big future ahead of him, but his probable short-odds will not reflect how tight this handicap is.

The first six home in Beauty Eternal’s recent latest success all renew rivalry again, and were only separated by two lengths in a blanket finish.

Adding the fact that none of these gallopers have either raced or won on a likely yielding surface makes the form hard to evaluate.

THE GOLDEN SCENERY, a son of Deep Field, a sire known for producing soft ground winners, was fifth behind Beauty Eternal when beaten just a length, and is now seven pounds better off.

With a fair record of two wins and five places over the course and distance, he appears well-handicapped on form and carries a light weight.

With the inside draw one an obvious plus, he is capable of outrunning his odds and makes each-way appeal.

