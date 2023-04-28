Dubai Honour and Tuchel set to impress

Dubai Honour will aim to become the first British-trained winner in Hong Kong in over 10 years

SUNDAY’s flagship event on a 10-race programme is the £2.5 million QEII Cup (9.40am) over 10 furlongs, which looks an intriguing match between Hong Kong champion Romantic Warrior and the William Haggas-trained globetrotter Dubai Honour.

James McDonald, who rode Romantic Warrior to victory twice earlier in the season, including a breath-taking victory in the Group One Hong Kong Cup back in December, is back in the hot-seat again and will be hoping for a similar performance from the five-year-old.

Romantic Warrior has subsequently twice suffered a bloody nose at the hands of Golden Sixty, and it is a slight concern whether he will reproduce his December form again.

DUBAI HONOUR, in the meantime, has made a recent successful foray over to Australia winning two Group Ones, including the notable defeat of nine-time local Group One winner Anamoe, in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes in Sydney.

That looks the best form on view, although the three-pronged attack from the Land of the Rising Sun, can’t be discounted.

Although this may look like a Japanese ‘B team’ on paper, the country has won this contest four times in the past seven years and their challenge, spearheaded by top-class mare Geraldina, must be taken seriously.

The supporting card sees the return of the supposed ‘Winged horse Pegasus’ Beauty Eternal, who returns to the track in the FWD Insurance CMB Wing Lung Bank Handicap (10.55am) over seven furlongs.

The four-year-old had his wings clipped when considered a certainty, but narrowly beaten, in the Hong Kong Derby in March.

The drop down in distance may be a smart move, but a safer option is TUCHEL, who is one from one over the course and distance and has looked hugely impressive in his recent track-work.

Don’t dismiss front-running Drombeg Banner, who, with his feather-weight, and young 7lb claimer Angus Chung aboard, has a record of two from two on the four-year-old and is capable of going close.

POINTERS

Dubai Honour 9.40am Sha Tin

Tuchel 10.55am Sha Tin