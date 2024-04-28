Warrior continues Romantic affair with QEII Cup

Romantic Warrior and James McDonald once again proved too good in the FWD QEII Cup

HISTORY was made at Sha Tin on Sunday when the brilliant Romantic Warrior became the first horse to win three editions of the FWD QEII Cup.

Danny Shum’s six-year-old, who claimed the Cox Plate in October, scooped a huge £1.5 million despite concerns about his ability to handle the rain-softened ground.

Even though the son of Acclamation only beat last year’s runner-up, Prognosis, by a neck, you got the feeling there was a bit more left in the tank.

The winning pilot, James McDonald, who has built up such a strong relationship with the gelding, was understandably over the moon.

“I’m speechless, he’s awesome,” said McDonald. “He was beaten at the 600m but he just finds a way. It’s incredible.

“I dead-set didn’t have one thing go my way. I had 10 riders dead-set against me and the horse. I just had no favours. There wasn’t one part of the race I was happy with, to be honest with you.

“Going out (of the straight) the first time, I was deep, but I was in a rhythm but not in a good spot.

“A thousand metres from home, I was finally having a rest and one took off and at the 600, he was off the bridle and struggling in the ground a tad and he just picks up. I’m just in disbelief.”

It was yet another outstanding performance from a world class racehorse.

Dubai Honour, who had run two fine races at Sha Tin in the past, stayed on late in the day but could only finish seventh.

There was no luck for the other Brits on the card with Believing finishing ninth in the Chairman’s Sprint Prize and Brave Emperor the same position in the FWD Champions Mile.

The main focus of the day was Golden Sixty, but unfortunately he couldn’t use his electric turn of foot on the yielding ground, with Beauty Eternal proving too strong from the front under Zac Purton.

Although the crowd were a little deflated after Golden Sixty’s defeat, their reaction when he came back into the winners’ enclosure shows just how much he has done for Hong Kong racing.

This may well have been his last ever race. What a horse he has been.