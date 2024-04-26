Haggas hoping to get Hong Kong monkey off his back with Dubai Honour

Dubai Honour works on the Sha Tin track under regular work rider Issy Paul

WILLIAM Haggas has had great success overseas, but he is yet to have a winner in Hong Kong.

“That really irks me,” said the 63-year-old Newmarket-based trainer. “We’ve had a bit of luck abroad in other places but not in Hong Kong, so I’d like to get that monkey off my back so to speak.”

Dubai Honour could be the one to remove the monkey in Sunday morning’s FWD QEII Cup (9.40am).

This will be the six-year-old’s third appearance in Hong Kong having finished a close fourth in the LONGINES Hong Kong Cup in 2021 and third in last year’s QEII.

That third 12 months ago came on the back of a Group One double in Australia, but a setback earlier in the year meant a return trip Down Under had to be scrapped.

“I really wanted to go to Australia and then on to Hong Kong like we did last year,” said Haggas. “But he couldn’t make Australia, which was a shame, so we had to give him a prep run [at Kempton] in England.

“He did it efficiently, as he should have done, but he still ran to a pretty good standard and I thought he’d improve for that run.”

It won’t be easy for Tom Marquand’s mount as he will be taking on the two horses that finished in front of him last year, Romantic Warrior and Prognosis.

“I think Romantic Warrior’s an unbelievably good horse,” said Haggas, “I’m sure Prognosis will run a good race but I’m sure our fellow will do too.

“And for the immense prize money, it’s great there’s a competitive heat.”

Hong Kong has been hit with biblical rain this week and although Sha Tin dries notoriously quickly, any rain on Sunday will leave the ground on the soft side of good.

Dubai Honour handles those conditions really well and regular work rider and travel companion Issy Paul certainly won’t mind any more downpours.

“He’s great, I’m really happy with him – he’s fresh and well,” said Paul. “The draw [gate nine] isn’t ideal but Romantic Warrior is on our outside which is probably the only benefit. At least we’re not 11!

“With the weather as it is, that’s going to help so fingers crossed.”

You have to go back to 2009 for the last British-trained winner of the QEII when Ryan Moore came home in front on Presvis for Luca Cumani.

The celebrations will go on long into the night if Dubai Honour can land the winning prize of over £1.5 million.