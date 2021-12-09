Hong Kong Racing Tips: Back Breeders’ Cup winner that always Loves it in Hong Kong

Loves Only You won in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf earlier this year

LOCAL sprinters from Hong Kong haven’t set the world alight in recent times and are in danger of seeing their £2.3 million Group One Hong Kong Sprint (6.40am) prize going overseas again.

Lucky Patch has emerged as a legitimate contender from the home territory having won the Group Two Jockey Club Sprint last month, with all his eight local rivals behind and Zac Purton booked to ride.

Expect better from the talented Wellington, who suffered health issues before that race, so will surely improve on that performance after finishing seventh.

Japanese contender Danon Smash is back again, seeking back-to-back wins in this contest, but is overshadowed by fellow compatriot and sprinting sensation PIXIE KNIGHT.

This three-year-old colt, a son of champion Maurice, became the first winner of his age for 13 years when a convincing winner of the prestigious Group One Sprinters Stakes in October, with rivals Resistencia and Danon Smash in behind.

His draw in eight may look awkward on paper, but that number has the best record over six furlongs at Sha Tin in the past three seasons with 12 wins.

Japan’s pin-up mare LOVES ONLY YOU is hard to fault in the Group One Hong Kong Cup (8.30am) over 10 furlongs after becoming the first Japanese horse to win a Breeders’ Cup event when proving too good in the Fillies & Mares contest last month.

Having won the Group One QEII Cup over the course and distance in April, she should prove too strong for the less experienced Dubai Honour and another Japanese challenge, HISHI IGUAZA, who produced an eye-catching run when fifth last month and could follow her home.

POINTERS

Pixie Knight 6.40am Sha Tin

Loves Only You 8.30am Sha Tin

Hishi Iguaza (e/w) 8.30am Sha Tin