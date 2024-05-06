Zharnel Hughes: Team GB will bring relay ‘fireworks’ at Paris 2024 Olympics

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – AUGUST 23: Zharnel Hughes of Team Great Britain reacts after winning the Men’s 100m Heats during day five of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 23, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Zharnel Hughes promised “fireworks” at Paris 2024 after Team GB achieved a clean sweep of Olympic qualifications at the World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas.

The bronze won by the women’s 4x100m team was the only medal of the championship for Britain, but they were one of just two nations to clinch their place at the Games in all five races.

The mixed 4x400m team took advantage of a second chance to qualify by winning their repechage heat, while Hughes helped a much-changed men’s 4x100m line-up finish fifth.

“The reason we came to the World Relays was to qualify for the Olympics, so all the teams are through – that’s important,” said team captain Hughes.

On the 4x100m result, he added: “It wasn’t the result we wanted but obviously we’re in and that’s all that matters for me. We haven’t run for the season as yet, so for a lot of us it’s our first competition together.

“A lot of guys aren’t as sharp as we’d like, but it’s early in the season. The Olympics is what we’re looking forward to most and when we get down there, there’ll be fireworks.”

Both of Team GB’s 4x400m line-ups narrowly missed out on medals, with the women finishing fourth and the men threatening the podium before crossing the line sixth.

Aleeya Sibbons, who anchored the women’s 4x100m team to bronze behind the USA and France, said: “I am really excited for what is to come. If we can do this here, God knows what we can achieve in Paris.”